Critical Metals Corp to Participate in Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials Conference 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp”), a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that CEO and Chairman Tony Sage will participate in the Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials Conference 2024 which will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 16-18, 2024. Mr. Sage will speak on a panel discussion entitled “Will Europe Gain Self-Sufficiency in Lithium Refining?” on September 17 at 3:35pm CET/9:35am EDT.



Interested investors and other parties can find additional information relating to Critical Metals Corp and upcoming conferences by visiting the News & Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its initial flagship asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable building block in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

For more information, please visit https://criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.