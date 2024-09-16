Capstreet-backed SmartSights Acquires Sage Clarity

Suite of real-time data tools adds strategic product capabilities to SmartSights’ portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartSights (“SmartSights” or “the Company”), a provider of operational intelligence software that helps industrial teams improve response times, today announced that it has acquired Sage Clarity (“Sage Clarity”), a provider of a suite of apps that enable more effective gathering and analyzing of manufacturing activity data. SmartSights is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Chicago, Sage Clarity offers real-time visibility into facility operations through a suite of applications. Its platform-agnostic, configurable solutions provide greater insight and situational awareness to operators as well as executives, helping deliver measurable efficiencies across the supply chain. Sage Clarity’s products are used by customers ranging from SME/plant-level clients to large, multi-site manufacturers in food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, automotive, and pharma and medical devices end markets.

“We’re excited to add Sage Clarity’s real-time machine and data analytic solutions to the SmartSights platform, providing customers with easy to implement tools to improve their processes and operations,” said SmartSights CEO Corey Rhoden. “The addition of Sage Clarity advances the SmartSights strategic vision by offering customers issue management and root cause analysis, as well as new detection capabilities, in one integrated software platform. It’s a natural fit, and the combination provides us an opportunity to deliver higher value to customers who depend on our products for the upkeep of their manufacturing operations.”

“With the backing of SmartSights and Capstreet, we believe Sage Clarity will be better positioned to help businesses harness the power of their data to streamline operations quickly and with higher fidelity,” said John Oskin, Founder and President of Sage Clarity. “We expect that our complementary products will allow us to offer a stronger combined portfolio, and we look forward to working with our new partners to grow the business.”

“Sage Clarity’s advanced manufacturing analytics add an important component to the SmartSights software offerings, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to helping customers maintain the health of plant infrastructure through data-driven, real-time alerting and reporting,” added Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group, and Executive Chair at SmartSights.

About SmartSights

SmartSights software orchestrates industrial data to keep plant infrastructure operating and healthy. Our solutions provide data-driven analytics, reports, and alerts, empowering industrial operations teams with clear insights for effective decision-making and action. SmartSights enables customers to quickly identify and remediate critical plant issues, helping to elevate infrastructure performance. To learn more, visit www.smartsights.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

