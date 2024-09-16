Adeia and LG Electronics Renew Media IP License Agreement

Longstanding Partnership Continues with Multi-Year Deal

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), a leading technology company bringing technology from incubation to reality, today announced the renewal of its intellectual property (IP) license agreement with LG Electronics, Inc. (LG). This multi-year agreement extends the longstanding relationship between the two companies, encompassing Adeia's expansive media IP portfolio.



"We are pleased to continue our partnership with LG, which, for decades, has been a global leader in consumer electronics," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia’s chief licensing officer, media. "This renewal underscores the enduring value of our intellectual property and its importance in enabling cutting-edge entertainment experiences for consumers worldwide."

The renewed agreement covers a wide range of technologies within Adeia's media IP portfolio, including innovations in digital video, content discovery, and smart home technologies. It further highlights Adeia's position as a leading technology innovator and demonstrates the ongoing relevance of its portfolio in the rapidly evolving consumer electronics industry.

About Adeia

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia's technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit www.adeia.com.

