Nokia selected by CoreWeave to provide networking backbone behind hyperscale AI cloud

CoreWeave to deploy Nokia IP and optical platforms in datacenters across U.S. and Europe as part of massive wide area network buildout to support high-performance AI infrastructure

Nokia ultra-fast, reliable performance at scale supports the lossless, low latency communications so critical to enabling the AI boom

16 September 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected by CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, to deploy its IP routing and optical transport portfolios globally as part of an extensive backbone build-out, with immediate roll-out across its datacenters in the U.S. and Europe. The Nokia solution provides super-fast, reliable performance at scale, while driving 30%+ more traffic within the same energy envelope – features fundamental to the stringent and skyrocketing data demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads.

CoreWeave powers the most compute-intensive and complex workloads and AI-centered applications. This requires a networking backbone that provides super-fast and reliable customer access to CoreWeave’s services as well as critical network connectivity to support CoreWeave’s AI cloud infrastructure. As requirements for generative AI, ML, graphics and rendering (VFX) continue to grow, the Nokia IP and Optical portfolios, along with high-performance FP5 IP routing silicon, will provide the high programmability and customization that allow the hyperscaler to evolve with changing traffic behaviors and growth.

Jim Julson, Director of Networking at CoreWeave, said: “CoreWeave has chosen Nokia hardware to power its backbone and edge platforms to meet the performance, stability and scalability demands that today's and tomorrow’s AI and ML hyper scale clouds require. With the explosion of demand centered around the infrastructure required to meet these demands, Nokia has proven to be a critical partner and we have no doubt that as CoreWeave continues to scale, Nokia will be there to help facilitate a world-class cloud experience for all our customers.”

Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IP Networks business at Nokia, said: “As the hyperscaler behind some of the biggest AI enterprises and labs in the world, CoreWeave is at the forefront of innovation in unexplored territory. That requires proven reliability, performance at scale without compromise, and the increased efficiency Nokia’s automation solutions bring. This approach secures lossless and ultra-low latency delivery every single time – regardless of traffic peaks or unexpected events. We are looking forward to deploying Nokia IP and optical platforms in CoreWeave’s backbone as it expands its global network of datacenters.”

CoreWeave’s IP backbone is being built with the FP5-based Nokia 7750 Service Router (SR), which provides massive routing scale, 800Gb/s speeds, and strong Ethernet VPN (EVPN) support, and Nokia’s ultra-reliable, secure, high-performance Service Router Operating System (SROS). Optical transport and datacenter interconnection across the WAN will leverage the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect (PSI) solution. The Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) will automate network functions and optimize resource allocation.

