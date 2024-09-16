House of Light Well by Chun Yen Chen Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

House of Light Well

Chun Yen Chen's Innovative Residential Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions , has announced Chun Yen Chen as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work titled "House of Light Well." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Chun Yen Chen's innovative residential design within the interior design industry.The House of Light Well showcases Chun Yen Chen's mastery of transforming a decades-old row house into a modern, light-filled living space. By reimagining the central courtyard as a vibrant outdoor plaza, the design creates a dynamic and interconnected environment that enhances the diverse landscapes within the home. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in residential design, emphasizing the importance of natural light, open spaces, and seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living areas.Chun Yen Chen's award-winning design stands out for its creative use of the central light well as a unifying element. The original closed staircase is transformed into a light-filled hanging structure, while various living spaces are arranged around the light well as multi-level platforms. The inclusion of a tree at the center of the light well brings a touch of nature indoors, serving as a spiritual symbol for the family. The design's emphasis on continuity and integrity is evident in the treatment of the facade, which maintains the original building's appearance while selectively incorporating glass brick walls for privacy.The Silver A' Design Award for the House of Light Well serves as a testament to Chun Yen Chen's commitment to excellence and innovation in residential design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the designer's portfolio, fostering further exploration of light, space, and the harmonious integration of indoor and outdoor living. The award also motivates Chun Yen Chen and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for their inhabitants.Interested parties may learn more at:About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their innovative use of space, material selection, functional layouts, color schemes, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria and judged by a panel of design professionals, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving works receive this distinguished recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldeninteriorawards.com

