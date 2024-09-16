PHILIPPINES, September 16 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 Tolentino: Manifestation at the hearing of the proposed 2025 budget of the DSWD, PDEA, and DDB

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

Senate of the Philippines Opening statement: Department of Social Work and Development (DSWD) budget hearing Thank you for giving me a chance to have an introductory statement. Just looking at the budget of the DSWD, Secretary, I'd like to congratulate you for a job well done. Dami nating dinaanang bagyo, kalamidad, DSWD has been at the forefront, not just in releasing the necessary wherewithals for calamity-stricken constituents, but providing the government presence as well. But looking at the budget, siguro continuing question ito sa lahat ng agencies na nandito. It appears there would be a P7.3 billion reduction, or P18.052 billion reduction from your current 2024 budget. This general question would be applicable to all the agencies here present. I'm looking at the budget, all the agencies present here. Take note, there would be a reduction, consequent reduction per agency. I'm focusing right now on Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula). Recalibrating Region IX is important right now insofar as my focus is concerned, because of the Supreme Court decision last week, removing Sulu from BARMM. This is part of my opening statement but this is my continuing question. Your Central Office, under the GAA of 2024, has P11 billion. Now it has been reduced to P10 billion for the Zamboanga Peninsula. Current rules would dictate, and perhaps an executive fiat would be issued that Sulu, which was removed from BARMM, will be transferred to Region IX. Binabaan pa yung Region IX, 'di ba, ng Central Office. At lahat ng ahensyang tinitingnan ko rito, lahat ng Region IX bumaba. For instance, NCIP, lahat na. So, continuing question addressed to the Secretary, as well as the various heads of the agencies here present, how do you rectify this? How do you fill the blank left by the budgetary gap because of the removal of Sulu from the financial arm of BARMM? So that's just my question. But again, I'm just here to listen, perhaps interject at the proper time Madam Chair. Again, congratulations to Secretary Gatchalian and the DSWD family for a job well done in responding to the various calamities confronted by the nation. Maraming salamat po Madam Chair. Thank you. Manifestation: Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) budget hearing Mr. Chairman, perhaps the two agencies here, you should be aware, take note while we discuss the budget of both agencies with your permission, Mr. Chairman, of the recent Supreme Court decision last week concerning the exclusion of the province of Sulu from the BARMM. With that as the legal background, perhaps the twin agencies, whose budgets are being presented today should likewise make the necessary calibration as to how much budgetary outlay was given to Sulu, and to make the matter more confusing, is to ask yourselves whether there was an increase in the budgetary allocation given to perhaps the rightful regional office, and that would be Region IX. If Sulu will be transferred from the BARMM to Region 9, ask yourselves, dinagdagan ba ninyo habang pinaplano ito? Kasi palagay ko ang answer, 'no.' Kasi last week lang sinabi ng Supreme Court, this decision is 'immediately executory.' Dinagdagan n'yo ba ang budget ng Region IX? Palagay ko, answer is 'no.' Paano n'yo gagawin yun? Ngayon naman because the ruling is immediately executory, ibig sabihin ngayong 2024 budget, hindi na kasama ang Sulu sa BARMM. The question again, definitely the answer is 'no.' Hindi n'yo na pwedeng dagdagan sa 2024 ang Region 9, sa 2025, pwede pa. Make some fiscal calibration as we discuss, on how to provide for an additional amount that will cover the province of Sulu. Ang balita ko, even the employees of various government agencies based in Sulu getting their salaries from the BARMM, tigil na yung sweldo effective September 10. As we discuss the budget for 2025, isipin n'yo rin. I'm not sure if that's part of your projection because when you made this, wala pa naman yung Supreme Court decision. That's my only interjection and opening statement, Mr. Chairman, and thank you for this opportunity for having delivered such a statement. Maraming salamat po!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.