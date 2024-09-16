PHILIPPINES, September 16 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE WAGE HIKES IN CENTRAL VISAYAS AND CALABARZON The announcement of the new round of increases in the daily minimum wage for workers in Region IV-A (CALABARZON) and Region VII (Central Visayas) is a positive development but I cannot ignore the fact that the rate of increase is still insignificant. Sa aking palagay, hindi pa rin sapat ito para punan ang tumataas na presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin kahit na mas mataas ang ibinigay sa ibang lugar sa CALABARZON kumpara sa ipinagkaloob na P35 na dagdag arawang sahod ng mga manggagawa sa Metro Manila. At ngayon na pumasok na ang "ber" months at papalapit na ang kapaskuhan, nakatitiyak tayo na mas mataas ang gastusin ng mga ordinaryo nating mga kababayan. Most Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) take the initiative on wage orders, so I encourage the labor sector to persistently file petitions for a just increase to meet their basic needs.

