OKX Wallet and Uniswap Labs to Host 'Swap to the Future' Exhibition Event in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 16, 2024.



OKX Wallet Team and Uniswap Labs to Host 'Swap to the Future' Exhibition Event in Singapore

OKX Wallet and Uniswap Labs are set to host an exhibition event titled 'Swap to the Future' in Singapore, showcasing the convergence of finance, technology and culture in the heart of the city at 5 Jiak Kim St. The event will take place on September 17 from 15:30 to 20:00 (UTC+8) - one day prior to TOKEN2049, Asia's premier Web3 and crypto conference, where OKX proudly serves as a Title Sponsor.

Key highlights of the event include:

An afternoon of networking, education and community building

A fireside chat at 16:00 featuring OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren and Uniswap Head of Customer Experience Steph Gulati

Surprise performances and culinary experiences

Notable event partners and speakers from Solana Foundation, Arbitrum, Magic Eden and Animoca Ventures

The exhibition will uniquely blend the concepts of "Dao" from Chinese philosophy and "DAO" (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) from the Web3 world. Attendees will be invited to explore "The Realm(s) of Dao," embodying the collective journeys of each definition. This innovative approach aims to create a harmonious fusion of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge technology, reflecting the event's theme of swapping to the future.

This event will be followed by a VIP event titled 'OKX x Uniswap VIP Private Dinner by OKX Wallet x Uniswap Labs,' taking place at 17:00 to 19:00 (UTC+8) on the following day. Prior to this event, the OKX Wallet team will co-host a networking event titled 'EVG, Berachain & OKX Wallet present: Party Starts Monday' alongside Everest Ventures Group (EVG) and Berachain on September 16. OKX will also host The Carnival by OKX Wallet ft. MemeCoin Summit on September 18, 2024, with the aim to bring together key opinion leaders and thought leaders at the forefront of onchain innovation and meme culture.



About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



