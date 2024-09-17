Global Automated Compounding Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Automated Compounding Devices Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated compounding devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.2 billion in 2023 to $2.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, regulatory requirements, and increasing medication errors.

The automated compounding devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising cancer prevalence, global healthcare expansion, increased focus on patient safety, regulatory support, and an and an increasing focus on sustainability

The increasing number of personalized medicines is expected to fuel the growth of the automated compounding devices market going forward. Personalized medicine refers to a medical approach that tailors healthcare decisions, practices, interventions, and treatments to the individual characteristics of each patient. The increasing number of personalized medicines is due to a better understanding of genetics, patient-specific data, and regulatory support. Automated compounding devices (ACDs) play a crucial role in the field of personalized medicine by enabling the precise and accurate preparation of custom medication formulations tailored to individual patient needs. These devices automate the process of combining various pharmaceutical ingredients in specific proportions, which is essential for creating personalized treatments.

Key players in the automated compounding devices market include McKesson Corporation, Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols International S.A., Terumo Corporation, ICU Medical Inc., Omnicell Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Cantel Medical Corp., Fagron N.V., Swisslog Healthcare, ScriptPro LLC, PharMEDium Services LLC, Loccioni Group S.p.A., ARxIUM Inc., Codonics Inc., Apexus Inc., Equashield LLC, Yuyama Mfg Co. Ltd., Shanghai Weibond Technology Co. Ltd., Quirem Medical B.V.

Major companies operating in the automated compounding device market are focusing on reducing medication errors and improving patient safety with advanced technologies, such as robotic compounding technology, to gain enhanced customer trust, regulatory compliance, and a competitive advantage. Robotic compounding technology automates the precise preparation and mixing of pharmaceutical compounds using advanced robotic systems, enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and safety in medication preparation.

1) By Component: Automated Compounding Systems Equipment, Automated Compounding Systems Software

2) By Product Type: Intravenous Compounding Systems, Oral Compounding Systems, Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Compounding Systems

3) By Mode Of Operation: Fully Automated Compounding Systems, Semi-Automated Compounding Systems

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automated Compounding Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the automated compounding devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated compounding devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automated Compounding Devices Market Definition

Automated compounding devices refer to specialized equipment designed to automate the preparation of medications, including intravenous (IV) solutions, in healthcare settings. These devices ensure precise and efficient compounding, enhancing patient safety and reducing the risk of human error in medication preparation.

