Airport Retailing Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Airport Retailing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The airport retailing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $45.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airport retailing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.29 billion in 2023 to $29.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in the number of passengers, increasing disposable income, growth of travel retail brands, growth of low-cost carriers, and rising urbanization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Airport Retailing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The airport retailing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $45.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, expansion and enhancement of airport facilities, luxury and premium goods demand, increasing duty-free shopping benefits, and an increase in tourism.

Growth Driver Of The Airport Retailing Market

The growing air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of airport retailing going forward. Air passenger traffic refers to the movement and volume of passengers traveling by air over a specified period. The growing air passenger traffic is due to tourism development, improved air connectivity, and social and infrastructural factors. Airport retailing significantly enhances air passenger traffic by improving the overall travel experience, generating additional revenue, and making airports more attractive to passengers and airlines

Which Market Players Are Steering The Airport Retailing Market Growth?

Key players in the airport retailing market include Dufry AG, Lagardère Travel Retail Group, Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, SSP Group PLC, HMSHost Corporation, Duty Free Americas Inc., Dubai Duty-Free, Nuance Group, Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Paradies Lagardère, WH Smith PLC, DFS Group Limited, Lotte Duty Free, Hudson Group, InMotion Entertainment Group LLC, Flemingo International, Airport Retail Group LLC, Aer Rianta International (ARI), King Power International, The Shilla Duty Free, Autogrill S.p.A., Aelia Duty Free.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Airport Retailing Market Size?

Major companies operating in the airport retailing market are focused on developing innovative travel retail concepts to enhance passenger experience and capture a larger share of the growing global travel retail market. The new travel retail concept encompasses innovative approaches to improve the shopping and dining experiences for travelers at airports, train stations, and other travel hubs, which focuses on integrating technology, personalization, convenience, and a seamless blend of physical and digital retail environments to meet the evolving needs and preferences of modern travelers.

How Is The Global Airport Retailing Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Liquor And Tobacco, Perfumes And Cosmetics, Fashion And Accessories, Food And Beverages, Other Products

2) By Services: Currency Exchange, Travel Agencies, Car Rentals, Duty-Free Pre-Order

3) By Airport Size: Large Airport, Medium Airport, Small Airport

4) By Store Location: Pre-Security (Landside), Post-Security (Airside)

5) By Distribution Channel: Direct Retailer, Convenience Store, Specialty Retailer, Departmental store

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Airport Retailing Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the airport retailing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the airport retailing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Airport Retailing Market Definition

Airport retailing refers to the availability of a wide range of retail services and products within airport terminals, providing travelers with convenience and a diverse shopping experience. It offers a broader variety of merchandise compared to traditional retail, catering to the needs and preferences of different types of travelers, including business travelers and vacationers.

Airport Retailing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global airport retailing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Airport Retailing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airport retailing market size, airport retailing market drivers and trends, airport retailing market major players, airport retailing competitors' revenues, airport retailing market positioning, and airport retailing market growth across geographies. The airport retailing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

