September 16, 2024 Cayetano: FIVB hosting brings 'win-win' opportunities for the Philippines Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Saturday pointed out that sports have the power to transform a nation not only by fostering unity among supporters but also by driving growth in tourism. "Hindi natin dapat bale-walain na ang sports, lalo na kapag hosting, nakakapag-unite sa atin. We need events like this because win-win [situation] ito," Cayetano, who serves as chair of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), said in a media interview during the Drawing of Lots (DOL) for the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Philippines 2025, which the country will single-host next year. "Ang daling sabihin na hu'wag gawin ito,' but sports is something that we can really use for transformation," he added. The senator, who is also the Chairman Emeritus of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), stressed the unifying power of sports events like the FIVB, especially as volleyball continues to grow in popularity in the country. "Volleyball is a community, it's growing, and it's a good seed. We honor God because there are communities that support all of these competitions all around the world, and support not only the athletes but the people behind the athletes," he said. He also highlighted the advantages of hosting international events, particularly the upcoming volleyball championship, which presents significant opportunities for the Philippines. "We're hoping that this will give so much opportunities for the country because there are eight hundred million fans worldwide and ilang percent diyan ang mahilig manuod ng live. So even sa tourism, kahit saan mo tingnan, ay win-win [situation tayo]," he said. As the country officially kicked off the countdown to the event, Cayetano urged international fans to visit the Philippines and expressed his gratitude for their support of the sport. "On behalf of the Filipinos, you're welcome to the Philippines, and thank you very much," he said. 'Win-win' para sa bansa ang pagdaraos ng FIVB: Cayetano Ipinunto ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Sabado ang kakayahan ng sports na baguhin ang isang bansa, hindi lamang sa paglilinang ng pagkakaisa sa mga tagasuporta nito kundi pati na rin sa pagpapaunlad ng turismo. "Hindi natin dapat bale-walain na ang sports, lalo na kapag hosting, nakakapag-unite sa atin. We need events like this because win-win [situation] ito," wika niya Cayetano, na nagsisilbi bilang chair ng Local Organizing Committee (LOC), sa isang panayam sa media matapos ang Drawing of Lots (DOL) para sa Volleyball Men's World Championship Philippines 2025 na gaganapin sa bansa sa susunod na taon. "Ang daling sabihin na hu'wag gawin ito,' but sports is something that we can really use for transformation," dagdag niya. Binanggit din ng senador, na siya ring Chairman Emeritus of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), ang kakayahan ng sports events tulad ng FIVB na magbuklod ng mga tao lalo na't ang volleyball ay patuloy na sumisikat sa bansa. "Volleyball is a community, it's growing, and it's a good seed. One way for us to honor God and build communities is to support all of these competitions all around the world, and to support not only the athletes but the people behind the athletes," wika niya. Binigyang diin din niya ang mga benepisyo ng pagho-host ng mga international events, lalo na ng nalalapit na volleyball championship na inaasahang magbibigay ng mga oportunidad para sa bansa. "We're hoping that this will give so much opportunities for the country because there are eight hundred million fans worldwide and ilang percent diyan ang mahilig manuod ng live. So even sa tourism, kahit saan mo tingnan, ay win-win [situation tayo]," wika niya. Sa opisyal na pagsisimula ng countdown para sa FIVB, hinikayat ni Cayetano ang mga international fans na bumisita sa Pilipinas at ipinaabot ang pasasalamat sa kanilang pagsuporta sa volleyball. "On behalf of the Filipinos, you're welcome to the Philippines, and thank you very much," wika niya.

