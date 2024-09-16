Fun and Games at Westport Cornhole Tournament September 28 in Kansas City

Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services. Westport Cornhole Tournament in KC's Historic Westport Entertainment District Ready for Westport Cornhole Tournament. Boards and bags with two people per team.

Historic Westport District Hosts Cornhole Showdown with Cash Prizes, Food, Drinks, and Fun for All Ages

Westport's excited to launch the Westport Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28 on Penn St.—a game for all ages and fun for everyone!” — Tia Simpson, Westport Entertainment District Spokesperson

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westport is upping its game with a whole lot of bean bags at the launch of the Westport Cornhole Tournament, on September 28, from 9 AM to 7 PM for a day of fun, friendly competition. Whether it's the first toss or a seasoned pro aiming for a bag-in-the-hole, this event promises excitement for all ages. With cash prizes and trophies for the top three teams, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and Westport’s lively atmosphere, the tournament will be a cherished sporting experience.

--TOSSING BAGS AND MAKING FRIENDS – Check-In at 4050 Pennsylvania Avenue Games Outside--

Cornhole, a game that combines precision, fun, and a little luck, has gained popularity for good reason. It’s simple to play and accessible, boards are regularly available at Westport Bar and Rec and Char Bar. Westport’s hosted tournament will have teams take turns tossing bags toward a raised board with a hole — but the real joy comes from the camaraderie that forms between players. Whether it’s the shared laughter over a lucky shot or taking the “L” for a big miss, the Westport Cornhole Tournament is set to bring people together for a memorable day of fun.

The event will kick off with check-in at 9 a.m. at 4050 Pennsylvania Avenue, and the games will be played outside of Char Bar on Pennsylvania Street starting at 10 a.m. Teams consist of two people who can grab their tournament brackets and get ready to warm up on the boards. The competition may be fierce, with the winning team scoring 21 points first to advance to the next round, but the social aspects of the tournament make it highly enjoyable. Players are encouraged to let their personalities shine through—be it with quirky team names, matching outfits, or creative costumes.

“The tournament will take place rain or shine,” said Tia Simpson, Westport District spokesperson. “We are excited to launch this new event where practically anyone could play – young or old. Teams start playing at 10 a.m., and the tournament brackets allow the winners to keep advancing.”

Teams wishing to participate need to register for $50 per team. For those who would like a fun extra with their games, Westport’s many restaurants, bars, and shops will be open, providing a full day’s worth of entertainment in Kansas City’s most historic neighborhood. As the bags hit the boards, the fun will be in full swing, rain or shine.

ABOUT WESTPORT DISTRICT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. For more information, visit westportkcmo.com, and Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, and X.

