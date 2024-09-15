MEXC First to Launch CATI Spot and Futures trading. Share a Prize Pool of 1,000,000 CATI and 80,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses!

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC is excited to announce the launch of its Catizen (CATI) Spot and Futures trading. Share a Prize Pool of 1,000,000 CATI and 80,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses!



Catizen (CATI) is a successful Telegram mini app, quickly gaining 34 million users and becoming the top-earning app with 800,000 paid subscribers and an average revenue of $33 per user. Players can start the game directly from chat, combining cats in their virtual café to level up. Catizen blends traditional gameplay with strategic gamification and Play-to-Airdrop features, offering a unique Web3 experience with rewards.

About MEXC

MEXC has earned 5 World-Leading Advantages . Now it is proud to offer all users a compelling value proposition that includes: Lowest Trading Fees, Most Hot Token, Best Trading Liquidty, Highest APY by MX Airdrop and Lowest Withdrawl Fees.

"We believe in the power of community. With over 10 million MEXCers standing with us, each one of you matters,” said Tracy, COO of MEXC. “As we move forward, our mission remains clear: to deliver unparalleled value and service, ensuring that we remains the top choice for traders worldwide.”

This month, MEXC is honored to be recognized by Simplicity Group , following their comprehensive analysis of over 4,800 data points on token performance post-listing on major centralized exchanges. This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering dedication to providing a transparent, efficient, and user-centric trading environment.

