Construction Films Market Detailed In Recent Development to Boom | E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

Construction Films Market Forecast

The report breaks down the construction films market by type, application, end-use, and region, providing insights for both new and established players.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A report by Allied Market Research reveals key insights into the global construction films market , which generated $8.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030. This research provides vital data on market trends, major segments, and investment opportunities, offering valuable guidance for market players, investors, and new entrants.Market Growth Drivers and Challenges: Eswara Prasad, Manager of Materials & Chemicals at Allied Market Research, notes that the booming construction industry particularly in both developed and developing economies—has significantly driven the demand for construction films, which are used for the protection and storage of building materials. Increased demand for protective films and water barriers has further fueled market growth. However, the widespread use of non-biodegradable plastic poses a challenge, impeding market expansion. Nevertheless, innovations in eco-friendly polyethylene films and recycling initiatives provide new growth opportunities in the coming years.Segment Analysis: The report breaks down the construction films market by type, application, end-use, and region, providing insights for both new and established players.By Application: The gas and moisture barrier segment accounted for more than 25% of the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance, with a CAGR of 6.3% through 2030.By End User: The residential sector was the largest contributor in 2020, representing over one-third of the market. This segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4%, driven by increasing residential construction projects worldwide due to population growth.Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly 40% of global revenue. This region is also expected to witness the highest growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period, spurred by rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure projects in developing nations.Key Market Players: Leading companies in the construction films market include Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Raven Industries, Saint-Gobain, Berry Global, DuPont, Mondi, RKW SE, Supreme, and Toray Industries, Inc. These players are strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.𝐎𝐛𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-films-market-A07820 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.