September 15, 2024 Gatchalian wants hiring process for teachers sped up; seeks more non-teaching staff Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated the need to expedite the Department of Education's (DepEd) hiring process to fill teaching and non-teaching positions. Gatchalian recalled that the DepEd's hiring of teachers can take up to six months, involving other agencies such as the Civil Service Commission and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). As of May 24, 2024, there are 46,703 unfilled positions in DepEd, 58% (26,984) of which are teaching positions. For fiscal year 2025, however, DepEd plans to create 20,000 new teaching positions. While the National Expenditure Program (NEP) allocates P5.50 billion for these new positions, the DepEd says it is short of 56,050 teachers, a need requiring P15.4 billion. "The number of teachers we need continues to grow with our student population, and filling the 26,000 vacant positions would help address the teacher shortage," Gatchalian said during the Senate Committee on Finance's hearing on DepEd's proposed 2025 budget. He also stressed the importance of hiring administrative officers to reduce the non-teaching workload of teachers. In its Year One report, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) highlighted that public school teachers are burdened with over 50 administrative and ancillary tasks. It can be recalled that DepEd Order No. 02 s. 2024 ordered the immediate removal of administrative tasks from public school teachers. "I'm very pleased that next year, we will be hiring 10,000 administrative officers considering that we have about 43,000 schools, so that's about a fourth of our schools having administrative officers," Gatchalian added. The NEP allocates P3.43 billion for the hiring of non-teaching positions. The DepEd, however, says it needs 20,668 non-teaching personnel, a requirement that would cost P7.9 billion. Meanwhile, Secretary of Education Sonny Angara assured the Senate Finance panel that the department directed the schools divisions, where the hiring takes place, to speed up the process. Mas mabilis na hiring ng mga guro isinusulong ni Gatchalian; non-teaching staff pinadadagdagan Binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangan para sa mas mabilis na proseso ng hiring sa Department of Education (DepEd) para sa mga teaching at non-teaching staff. Sabi ng Senador, madalas inaabot ng anim na buwan ang hiring process ng mga guro, lalo na't bahagi ng proseso ang iba pang mga ahensya tulad ng Department of Budget and Management at Civil Service Commission. Buhat noong Mayo 24, 2024, may 46,703 posisyon sa DepEd ang hindi pa napupunan, 58% (26,984) dito ang mga teaching positions. Para sa fiscal year 2025, balak ng DepEd na lumikha ng 20,000 na bagong teaching positions. Bagama't naglaan ang National Expenditure Program (NEP) ng P5.50 bilyon para sa mga bagong posisyong ito, lumalabas na 56,050 ang kabuuang bilang ng mga gurong kinakailangan sa DepEd at P15.4 bilyon ang kinakailangan para rito. "Lumalaki ang bilang ng mga gurong kinakailangan natin kasabay ng pagdami ng mga mag-aaral at kung mapupunan natin ang 26,000 na mga bakanteng posisyon, malaki ang maitutulong nito upang tugunan ang kakulangan natin sa mga guro," ani Gatchalian kasunod ng naging pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Finance sa panukalang pondo ng DepEd para sa 2025. Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng pag-hire ng mga administrative officers upang mabawasan ang non-teaching workload ng mga guro. Sa Year One report nito, pinuna ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) na umaabot sa halos 50 administrative at ancillary tasks ang ginagampanan ng mga guro. Matatandaang sa ilalim ng DepEd Order No. 02 s. 2024, tinanggal na sa mga guro ang mga administrative tasks. "Ikinagagalak ko na sa susunod na taon, magha-hire tayo ng 10,000 administrative officers at dahil meron tayong humigit-kumulang 43,000 na mga paaralan, isa sa apat ng mga paaralan natin ang magkakaroon na ng mga administrative officers," dagdag na pahayag ni Gatchalian. Naglaan ang NEP ng P3.43 bilyon para sa hiring ng mga non-teaching positions. Ngunit ayon sa DepEd, kailangan nito ng 20,668 na mga non-teaching personnel, kung saan P7.9 bilyon ang kinakailangang pondo. Tiniyak naman ni Secretary of Education Sonny Angara na pinabibilisan na ang proseso ng hiring, lalo na sa mga schools divisions kung saan nagaganap ang hiring.

