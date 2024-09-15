Precede Biosciences Presents New Data at ESMO 2024 Demonstrating Ability to Reveal Tumor PSMA Expression from a Simple Blood Test that is Highly Correlated with PSMA-PET Imaging

Prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) is a leading target for next-generation prostate cancer therapies, with one FDA-approved medicine and 30 medicines in development

Quantitative PSMA-PET imaging is required to determine patient eligibility for the first FDA-approved PSMA-targeting medicine and is an inclusion criterion for ongoing trials

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy platform, today shared the company’s scientific poster presentation from the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting taking place from September 13 to 17, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

“These data highlight the ability for comprehensive epigenomic profiling to deliver a minimally invasive and clinically accessible surrogate of tumor PSMA expression in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer,” said Jacob E. Berchuck, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. “Given PSMA-PET is not equally accessible across the USA and across the globe, assessment of PSMA tumor expression from blood could enable optimized patient identification for the one approved and the many emerging medicines targeting PSMA.”

“These promising data highlight the potential of the Precede Bio platform to resolve important actionable targets from a simple blood draw,” said Carl Barrett, Chief Scientific Officer of Precede Bio. “PSMA is the number one target for the next wave of precision medicines in prostate cancer, and these data support the promise of our platform to inform on therapy selection in this context. We look forward to continuing to work with leading academics and drug developers to advance this important work, and at the same time to continue our work on other high-value targets, such as DLL3 and STEAP1, all with the goal of informing therapy selection for medicines against these targets from the same 1 mL of plasma.”

Data presented at the 2024 ESMO Annual Meeting can be found in the presentations section of the company website and below:

Determination of tumor PSMA expression in prostate cancer from blood using a novel epigenomic liquid biopsy platform



About Precede Biosciences‍

Precede Biosciences is breaking down the barriers to precision medicine by redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By understanding the fundamental biology behind disease at any given moment, researchers and clinicians can better target medicines to the right patients in both drug development and clinical practice. Precede Bio seeks to improve success rates in drug development and to be a part of building a future where every patient can receive a rapid, minimally invasive diagnosis and therapy that is precise to the biology of their disease. Precede Bio’s platform is available to drug developers and academic researchers. To learn more, visit www.precede.bio or follow us on X/Twitter and LinkedIn . ‍



