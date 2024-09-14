“The workers deserve to be compensated too”: UFCW Local 247 responds to $4-million dollar payout to B.C. tree-fruit growers

OKANAGAN, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFCW Local 247 is currently working with the court-appointed Monitor, who is overseeing the insolvency, to help employees apply for compensation under Canada’s Wage Earner Protection Program (WEPP) . Under the WEPP, each eligible employee could see a maximum repayment of $8,507.66 for any unpaid wages and termination pay. For any monies that are not covered through WEPP, the Union is also assisting employees in filing claims with the Monitor, which may lead to further compensation.

The workers, both unionized and non-unionized, who were abruptly let go without termination pay should also be compensated, said UFCW Local 247 upon the announcement that British Columbia’s Agriculture Ministry would be providing an estimated $4-million dollars to B.C. tree-fruit growers .



“When the co-operative announced its closure, the vast majority of workers lost their jobs and were not provided termination pay, with some still being owed wages and benefits, causing them an incredible amount of stress and economic hardship,” said Dan Goodman, President of UFCW Local 247, representing approximately 125 members at the B.C. Tree Fruits Co-operative. “These hard-working people who helped deliver a critical service to British Columbians then had basically no options available when the co-operative requested and was granted creditor protection, meaning they didn’t have to pay our members back just yet. So it’s frustrating for us to now hear that the government is paying the growers an estimated $4-million while the workers are being asked to wait for what they’re owed.”

“We’ll continue pursuing these options but we also call on the provincial government to consider exploring ways to directly support workers and not just the growers,” said Goodman.

For more information, contact:

Daniel Tseghay

Communications Representative, UFCW Local 247

dtseghay@ufcw247.com | 604-977-9954

