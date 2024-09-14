KFSHRC Revolutionizes Patient Care with Pioneering Experience Ambassadors Program





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is redefining patient engagement and care through its pioneering Experience Ambassadors Program.



This initiative empowers selected employees to become ‘ambassadors’ from various departments, lead improvement projects, monitor service standards, and address critical patient satisfaction factors. This approach optimizes every aspect of the patient journey, from the quality of clinical care to the overall hospital environment.

One of the program’s standout features is the decluttering effort, which creates a more organized and calming environment conducive to healing. By focusing on maintaining a clean and stress-free atmosphere, KFSHRC is directly addressing patients' emotional and psychological needs, reinforcing its dedication to holistic care.

In addition to improving the patient environment, the program leverages innovative solutions such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to streamline operations, ensuring that critical resources like wheelchairs are readily available to patients when needed. This focus on operational efficiency enhances patient access and demonstrates the seamless integration of technology in patient care.

By continuously refining its practices through real-time feedback and innovative solutions, KFSHRC remains a leader in delivering world-class healthcare. This program is a model of excellence that could inspire similar initiatives worldwide, contributing to developing higher patient engagement and care standards.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to KFSHRC's commitment to excellence and should instill confidence in the institution's credibility. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals, further solidifying its position as a global leader in healthcare.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e51bc90-6638-4c5e-a522-cae7a174f781

