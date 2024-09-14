2 in 1 by Truliva Design Wins Silver in A' Kitchen Furniture Design Awards

2 in 1

Innovative Water Purifier and Faucet Design Recognized for Excellence in Kitchen Furniture Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchen furniture design, has announced Truliva Design as a winner in the Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design category for their innovative work titled "2 in 1." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the kitchen furniture industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The 2 in 1 design by Truliva Design addresses the growing concerns over drinking water quality and the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, offering a comprehensive solution that integrates dual functions for purified drinking and hygienic cleaning. This innovative approach aligns with current trends and needs within the kitchen furniture industry, advancing standards and practices through its practical benefits and forward-thinking design.What sets the 2 in 1 design apart is its seamless integration of advanced filtration technology, micro bubble clean technology, and an ultraviolet sterilization light inside the faucet. The dynamic dual outline, IMD full screen, and modern CMF design establish a reliable brand image that conveys professionalism, high performance, and cutting-edge technology. The design's fluid lines and full-screen UI harmonize aesthetically with the water flow, creating a visually striking and functional piece.This recognition from the A' Kitchen Furniture Design Awards serves as motivation for the Truliva Design team to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in future projects. By showcasing their commitment to addressing consumer needs and incorporating advanced technologies, Truliva Design aims to inspire further advancements and set new standards within the kitchen furniture industry.2 in 1 was designed by EJ Huang, Daniel Teng, Huanjun Ding, and the Truliva Design team, each contributing their expertise to create this award-winning design.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Truliva DesignTruliva Design is the in-house design team for Truliva, a water purifier manufacturer and brand based in China. The team plays a crucial role in creating a comprehensive product portfolio strategy, focusing on establishing a consistent product identity and cultivating a professional brand image through their design promise of upholding professionalism, exhibiting advanced technology, and providing a premium experience.About Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Treatment Technology Co., LtdQinyuan Truliva is a professional water purifier brand with over 20 years of experience in the water purification industry. As the first inventor of rapid heat technology in China, Qinyuan Truliva joined Unilever as its water health division in 2018 to integrate with globalization and enhance its overall brand image. The company is committed to providing consumers with a full range of home drinking water safety and health protection solutions. In early 2022, Qinyuan Truliva established a compact design team to offer more professional and technological product design and promote the brand's high-end positioning.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their original innovations, technical characteristics, artistic skill, and creativity. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation in functionality, ergonomic design, aesthetic appeal, material quality, durability, space utilization, environmental impact, and user comfort.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may explore the competition, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://kitchenfurnitureawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.