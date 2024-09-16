Love Hanshui by Yanhui Zhang Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Love Hanshui

Yanhui Zhang's Innovative Water Packaging Design, Love Hanshui, Receives International Recognition from the A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of packaging design, has announced Yanhui Zhang 's innovative work, "Love Hanshui," as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This significant achievement highlights the excellence and creativity demonstrated by Yanhui Zhang in the highly competitive packaging industry.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award for Love Hanshui underscores the design's relevance to current industry trends and its alignment with best practices in packaging. This recognition affirms the practical benefits and innovative features of Love Hanshui, which contribute to advancing standards within the packaging sector and delivering tangible value to users and stakeholders alike.Love Hanshui stands out in the market through its ingenious integration of traditional Chinese ink painting with images of native animals and local wetland landscapes. The design commemorates Wuhan's selection as a "Wetland City" and reflects themes of cultural inheritance and ecological protection. The white bottle label employs a heat shrink process with spot color printing, while the artistic elements depict a vivid scene of harmonious coexistence between nature and human culture.This prestigious award serves as a testament to Yanhui Zhang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The recognition from the A' Design Awards is expected to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, fostering further innovation and exploration within the brand. Love Hanshui exemplifies the potential for packaging design to merge artistic expression, cultural heritage, and environmental consciousness in a compelling and functional product.Love Hanshui was designed by Creative Director: Zhang Yanhui, Creative Director: Xia Ling, Process Director: Zhou Xiaoli, Zhang YuXuan and Designer: Xu Yanliang.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yanhui ZhangYanhui Zhang is a talented designer from China, associated with Pufine Design. Established in 2012, Pufine Design is a comprehensive brand design agency that focuses on discovering brand opportunities to drive design. With a strong industry and consumer-oriented approach, the agency creates higher value for brands and has won over 20 professional awards both domestically and internationally.About Wuhan Pufine Creative Technology Co., Ltd.Wuhan Pufine Creative Technology Co., Ltd. is the parent company of Pufine Design. The agency boasts complete and comprehensive creative output capabilities, including brand top consulting, brand gene shaping, brand image shaping, product packaging shaping, and commercial space shaping. Pufine Design offers enterprises and the market complete and efficient total brand building solutions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The selection process is rigorous, with entries blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. The award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry and inspire future trends. The competition, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

