IO Biotech Announces Positive Results from Phase 2 Trial of IO102-IO103 in the First-line Treatment of Advanced Head and Neck Cancer

-- Study Meets Overall Response Rate Primary Endpoint, Encouraging Secondary Endpoint Progression-Free Survival Data in Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Cohort --



-- No New Safety Signals or Added Systemic Safety Concerns Observed --

-- Data Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress --

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, off-the-shelf, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines, announced promising data from the Phase 2 basket trial of IO102-IO103, the company’s lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, in combination with Merck’s (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) (IOB-022/KN-D38) at the 2024 ESMO Congress in Barcelona from September 13-17.

The presentation contained clinical and biomarker data from a cohort of patients with recurrent or metastatic (advanced) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) with PD-L1 CPS ≥ 20 (PD-L1 high), contributing to the growing body of research supporting the potential clinical benefit of this combination regimen for these patients. The data from 18 efficacy evaluable patients demonstrated:

Achievement of the primary endpoint – confirmed 44.4% overall response rate (ORR) in a PD-L1 high population of patients with SCCHN irrespective of HPV status.

An encouraging 6.6-month median progression-free survival (PFS).

A 66.7% disease control rate (DCR).

A safety profile consistent with previously reported data when combined with anti-PD-1 monotherapy.

T-cell responses to both IO102 (targeting IDO) and IO103 (targeting PD-L1) were detected after treatment.



“These encouraging data further support the potential of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic SCCHN including HPV-positive and -negative patients,” stated Jonathan Riess, MD, principal investigator of the trial and Director, Thoracic Oncology at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Given the need for new treatment options that are effective, safe and accessible for head and neck cancer patients, further investigation of this combination should be conducted to build on the findings of this Phase 2 trial.”

“With the data we’ve presented from studies in head and neck cancer and in melanoma, evidence is accumulating that the combination of IO102-IO103 with the anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab could be a safe and efficacious first-line treatment for patients with a range of cancers, including those with metastatic and difficult-to-treat disease,” said Qasim Ahmad, MD, Chief Medical Officer of IO Biotech. “Importantly, with mPFS of 6.6 months, more than half of the patients in this trial had over 180 days of progression-free survival. These data are supportive of further investigation of this combination regimen as part of our commitment to transform the lives of cancer patients through our novel therapeutic vaccine.”

The Phase 2 basket study (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) is a non-comparative, open-label trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in up to 60 patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50% and recurrent or metastatic SCCHN with PD-L1 CPS ≥ 20. The primary endpoint of the study is overall response rate. Patients enrolled in the study who had at least 2 post-baseline tumor assessments or who discontinued after 2 cycles of study treatment as of the data cut off of August 2, 2024 were considered efficacy evaluable and were included in the ESMO poster presentation.

To date, the safety profile observed in this study (OB-022/KN-D38) is consistent with prior studies of IO102-IO103 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, with no added significant systemic toxicity compared to anti-PD1 monotherapy and low-grade transient injection site reactions reported as the most common treatment related adverse events​. The trial has completed enrollment of patients in all cohorts. Data from the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohort of this study will also be presented at another medical meeting in the fall.

The poster can be found on the “Posters & Publications” page of the IO Biotech website. Details for the presentation are below:

Poster Title: A phase 2 trial of the IO102-IO103 vaccine plus pembrolizumab: completed cohort for first line (1L) treatment of advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Presentation number: 1022P

Presenter: Jonathan W. Riess, MD, MS (UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CEST

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to kill both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME) by stimulating activation and expansion of T cells against indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) positive and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive cells. The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with advanced melanoma, a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as first line treatment in patients with solid tumors, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-032/PN-E40; NCT05280314) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as neo-adjuvant/adjuvant treatment of patients with solid tumors.

The clinical trials are sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck, which is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About IOB-022/KN-D38 Phase 2 Solid Tumor Basket Trial

IOB-022/KN-D38 (NCT05077709) is a non-comparative, open-label trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced cancers in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). IO Biotech is sponsoring the Phase 2 trial and Merck is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with pembrolizumab, has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com. Follow us on our social media channels on LinkedIn and X (@IOBiotech).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the timing or outcome of primary analysis of the company’s Phase 3 trial, other current or future clinical trials, their progress, enrollment or results, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors

Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations

IO Biotech, Inc.

617-710-7305

mci@iobiotech.com

Media

Julie Funesti

Salutem

917-498-1967

Julie.Funesti@salutemcomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.