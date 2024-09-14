PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 13, 2024 Committee on Games Chairman Mark Villar inspects Special Class BPOs to check operations, assures Filipinos in BPO industry won't be affected by POGO ban Senator Mark Villar led the inspection of Special Class BPOs located in Aseana. He was accompanied by Senator Win Gatchalian and PAGCOR Chairman Al Tengco. As the Chairman of the Senate Games and Amusement Committee, he looked into the operations of two SCBPOs in the gaming industry. "Ginagawa po natin ang inspection na ito upang makita ang operations ng mga SCBPO at maintindihan kung ano ang kaibahan nila sa mga POGO na ipapasara natin bago matapos ang taon na ito," Senator Mark said. "Ang goal po natin ay siguraduhin na legitimate ang operations ng mga SCBPO na ito dahil ayaw natin na mawalan ng trabaho ang ating mga kababayan," He added. As of today, SCBPOs in the country employ more than 5,000 Filipino employees across various roles and industries. During the inspection, he addressed some of these employees to assure them of their job security. "Sa mga susunod na hearings sa Senado, makakaasa ang ating SCBPO workers na hindi sila makakasama sa mga ipapasara bago matapos ang tqon. Hindi po mawawalan ng trabaho ang ating mga kababayan," Senator Mark emphasized. "Buong buo po ang suporta ko sa pagpapasara ng mga ilegal na POGO. At the same time, sisiguraduhin po natin na walang Pinoy ang maaagrabyado dahil makikipagtulungan po tayo sa ibq't-ibang agencies para sa masiguro ang smooth and efficient implementation ng directive ng President na ipasara ang mga POGO," He further highlighted. Senator Mark Villar has scheduled committee hearings in the following weeks to discuss the implementation of the President's directive to wind down all POGO operations before the year ends.

