September 14, 2024 Cayetano welcomes support from AI industry, internet providers for Konektadong Pinoy Bill Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday welcomed the backing of AI (artificial intelligence) stakeholders and internet providers for the swift passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill, which seeks to provide fast, affordable, and reliable internet for all Filipinos. "Access to high-speed internet is a requirement to fully embrace the unlimited potential of the digital age," Cayetano said. "With the support of our local key players in the AI and telecom industry, I'm confident that this bill will kick off digital transformation in our country," he added. The Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines (AAP), an organization of AI professionals and stakeholders, expressed its support for the measure in an official statement on Tuesday, September 10. Citing data from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), AAP noted that artificial intelligence can contribute up to P2.6 trillion to the economy yearly. "Technologies like GenAI are an opportunity to empower Filipino jobs and communities," AAP stated. The group emphasized that unlocking this potential "depends heavily on the country's internet connectivity." "The passage of the Konektadong Pinoy bill will be fundamental [in] ensuring that all Filipinos can partake in the economic and social benefits brought by AI advancements," AAP President Michelle Alarcon said. The Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association, Inc., a group that represents small internet service providers (ISP) in the country, likewise voiced its support for the bill. PCTA said Konektadong Pinoy will allow ISPs to "bring more Filipinos online" by "removing the barriers" to their expansion. "This bill will allow us, small players, to further invest in infrastructure, especially in underserved areas where various hurdles hinder our efforts," the group wrote in an online statement on August 26, 2024. The Konektadong Pinoy bill aims to improve access to fast and affordable internet nationwide by removing the need for legislative franchises, promoting infrastructure sharing among telecom companies, and overseeing the allocation and use of radio spectrums. The organizations' statements of support came following the sponsorship speech of Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, on August 5. In his speech, he urged advocacy groups and non-governmental organizations to submit their input. "Sa lahat ng nag-contribute sa bill na ito, sa lahat ng authors, all the NGOs, all the advocacy groups, I look forward to discussing this bill in the next few days," Cayetano said. "Once magawa natin ito, we will in a year, two, or three years see the difference of having reliable, affordable, accessible internet connection in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao," he added. Suporta ng AI industry, internet providers sa Konektadong Pinoy Bill ikinatuwa ni Cayetano Ikinatuwa ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes ang pagpapahayag ng suporta ng mga stakeholders sa AI (artificial intelligence) at internet providers sa agarang pagpasa ng Konektadong Pinoy Bill, na naglalayong mabigyan ang bawat Pilipino ng access sa mabilis, abot-kaya, at maaasahang internet. "Access to high-speed internet is a requirement to fully embrace the unlimited potential of the digital age," pahayag ni Cayetano. "With the support of our local key players in the AI and telecom industry, I'm confident that this bill will kick off digital transformation in our country," dagdag niya. Nitong Martes, September 10, naglabas ng opisyal na pahayag ang Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines (AAP), isang organisasyon ng professionals at stakeholders sa AI industry, na sumusuporta sa panukalang batas. Binanggit ng AAP ang datos mula sa National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) na nagsasabing kayang mag-ambag ng hanggang sa P2.6 trillion sa ekonomiya ng bansa taun-taon ang industriya ng AI. "Technologies like GenAI are an opportunity to empower Filipino jobs and communities," pahayag ng AAP. Pagbibigay-diin ng grupo, ang pag-"unlock" sa potensyal na ito ng AI ay nakadepende nang husto sa maayos na internet sa bansa. "The passage of the Konektadong Pinoy bill will be fundamental [in] ensuring that all Filipinos can partake in the economic and social benefits brought by AI advancements," pahayag ng grupo. Nagpahayag din ng suporta sa panukalang batas ang Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association, Inc., isang grupo na kumakatawan sa maliliit na internet service providers (ISPs) sa bansa. Wika ng PCTA, tatanggalin ng Konektadong Pinoy Bill ang "barriers" o mga hadlang sa pagpapalawak ng serbisyo ng maliliit na internet service provider sa bansa. "This bill will allow us, small players, to further invest in infrastructure, especially in underserved areas where various hurdles hinder our efforts," pahayag ng grupo sa isang online statement noong August 26, 2024. Nilalayon ng Konektadong Pinoy bill na magkaroon ng access sa mabilis at abot-kayang internet ang lahat ng Pilipino sa buong bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagtanggal sa requirement na legislative franchise, paghihikayat sa mga kumpanya na magkaroon ng infrastructure sharing, at pagpapaganda sa regulasyon ng alokasyon at paggamit ng radio spectrum. Ang mga pahayag ng suporta ng mga organisasyon ay kasunod ng sponsorship speech ni Cayetano, Chair ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology, noong August 5. Sa kanyang talumpati, hinimok niya ang mga advocacy group at non-government organization na magbahagi ng kanilang input para sa ikahuhusay pa ng panukalang batas. "Sa lahat ng nag-contribute sa bill na ito, sa lahat ng authors, all the NGOs, all the advocacy groups, I look forward to discussing this bill in the next few days," wika ni Cayetano. "Once magawa natin ito, we will in a year, two, or three years see the difference of having reliable, affordable, accessible internet connection in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao," dagdag niya.

