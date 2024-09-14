Cayetano P: Padel Pilipinas Unveils National Team, All Set for Asia Pacific Padel Cup

PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 14, 2024 Padel Pilipinas Unveils National Team, All Set for Asia Pacific Padel Cup Padel Pilipinas, the country's official Padel Federation recognized by both the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), proudly introduced the members of the national team and training pool on Friday (September 13) at Play Padel, Greenfield District, Mandaluyong. The unveiling comes as the team prepares to compete in the Asia Pacific Padel Cup (APPC) in Bali, Indonesia, from September 19 to 22. Head Coach Bryan Casao presented the Men's and Women's teams, with Executive Director Atty. Jacqueline Gan, and President and Founder Senator Pia S. Cayetano. "We're very proud, as the sole National Sports Association recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission, to send our official national team to this prestigious international competition, where nations compete against nations-not just individuals or organizations," said Atty. Gan. The national team and training pool includes: Men's Team Atty. Duane Santos Derrick Santos Argil Lance "LA" Cañizares (Team Captain) Raymark "Mac" Gulfo Abdulqoahar "Qoqo" Allian Johnny Arcilla Mhar Joseph Serra Francis Casey "Niño" Alcantara Women's Team Senator Pia Cayetano Tao Yee Tan Princess Jean Naquila Marian Capadocia Yam Garsin Joseph Serra, currently the top-ranking Filipino padel player in the country and a multiple-time champion, said: "Being part of Team Padel Pilipinas has elevated my game to the next level. It's not about individual wins anymore; it's about achieving success for the team. We're a group of exceptional players, both on and off the court." Senator Pia Cayetano added: "I challenge everyone who's a part of the team to raise the bar because we are accountable to the Filipino people. I try to inculcate in our players that they must always conduct themselves in a manner deserving to bear the Filipino flag." The national team has been busy training for months as they go head-to-head against teams of other countries. Apart from Coach Bryan, a double-certified padel coach, who oversees the overall training, the team has also enlisted the help of Coach Jaric Lavalle for the players' strength and conditioning training. "We've been training for two months now. I'm excited for the team, and I can say that our team is ready," Coach Casao stressed as he expressed confidence in the team's preparation. The APPC is the first-ever padel competition held among nations in the Asia Pacific region, featuring seven countries, including the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia, competing for the top spot in the rapidly growing sport. The Philippines' national team members, many of whom were champions in recent local tournaments, shared their excitement and readiness for the international competition. "Alam naman natin na ang dream ng bawat athlete is to represent the country and to be part of the National Team. I'm very honored that Padel Pilipinas chose me to be their player and Team Captain in this APPC Nations Cup tournament in Bali. I just wanna say that I'm very proud and very excited to lead the team," Team Captain LA Cañizares highlighted. "Since this is my first time joining an international tournament, I'm very excited, siyempre makakalaban kami ng nations, we're gonna represent our country, and I'm very confident naman po na may laban tayo," first-timer Princess Naquila further shared. Padel Pilipinas also successfully wrapped up the Padel Pilipinas Open 2024 last weekend, which is regarded as the largest padel tournament in the country. The event showcased an impressive turnout with 108 teams, over 170 players, and 234 thrilling matches spread across 8 days of competition. "The Padel Pilipinas Open 2024 became the largest tournament, not just in Padel Pilipinas, but in the whole country. We're very glad, humbled, and proud," Atty. Gan said. Padel Pilipinas is set to hold its last national tournament under the Philippine Islands Padel Tour, the Play Padel Open 2024, this October. Following that, the Padel Masters will take place in November, featuring the top padel players based on their rankings from previous tournaments under the said tour.

