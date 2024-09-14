Comer Announces Full Committee Markup on September 18

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 am ET to consider a series of legislation. WHAT: Full Committee Markup H.R. 3642, the Executive Branch Accountability and Transparency Act of 2023

H.R. ____, the Office of National Drug Control Policy Reauthorization Act of 2024

H.R. ____, the Federal Register Modernization Act

H.R. 5300, the GAO Inspector General Parity Act

H.R. ____, the Federal Acquisition Security Expansion Act of 2024

H.R. ____, the Value Over Cost Act

H.R. ____, the Federal Improvement in Technology (FIT) Procurement Act

H.R. 9566, the Source Code Harmonization And Reuse in Information Technology (SHARE IT) Act

H.R. 5536, the Grant Transparency Act of 2023

H.R. ____, the Protecting Taxpayers Wallet Act

H.R. ____, the Manager Attitudes and Notions According to Government Employees (MANAGER) Act

H.R. 8784, the Full Responsibility and Expedited Enforcement (FREE) Act

H.R. 825, the Banning Operations and Leases with the Illegitimate Venezuelan Authoritarian Regime (BOLIVAR) Act

Post Office Naming Bills DATE: Wednesday, September 18, 2024 TIME: 10:00 AM ET LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

