Emerald Summit 2024: Igniting the Future of Climate Innovation and Impact Investing

Join Top Innovators on September 20, 2024, In NYC As Wallet Max Hosts A High-Impact Summit Event For Women-Led Climate Startups

We're excited to unite leaders across sectors to drive solutions for a sustainable and inclusive future. The Emerald Summit offers a unique chance to innovate, and take decisive action.
— Bhuva Shakti, CEO, Wallet Max

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a game-changing event at Emerald Summit 2024, an NYC Climate Week event where Wallet Max brings together the brightest minds in sustainable finance, technology, and climate action to drive real change. On September 20, 2024, this premier summit promises an electrifying experience for impact investors, climate-tech pioneers, and executive women leading the charge in sustainability and inclusion.

The summit focuses on driving impact investing for climate startups—especially those led by women in education, technology, and ESG—and is a must-attend for industry leaders passionate about accelerating sustainable business's future.

What to Expect: With top speakers and panels on the latest investment trends, carbon reform, climate action, and more, this summit promises to drive tomorrow's headlines in sustainable innovation and finance. The attendee list includes executive women, climate tech innovators, and impact investors, making it a key event for media covering the future of these industries.

Bhuva Shakti, Chief Sustainable Innovation Officer at Wallet Max, will deliver a dynamic keynote and participate in interactive panel discussions with leaders who are changing the global climate action landscape and financial innovation. Shakti’s expert vision for economic inclusion and climate-fintech partnerships ensures that this event is not just another summit—it’s a catalyst for impact.

"We're excited to unite leaders across sectors to drive solutions for a sustainable and inclusive future. The Emerald Summit offers a unique chance to collaborate, innovate, and take decisive action," - says Bhuva Shakti

Details: Emerald Summit takes place on Friday, September 20, 9 am - 7 pm, at One Grand Central Place, 60 East 42nd Street, Suite 5100, New York, NY 10165.
Event Sponsors: TriNet, CLA
Partners: The Fourth Effect, Fintech Is Femme, Founders Funders & Fractionals

Join the global movement for a sustainable future! Register now at https://www.getwalletmax.com/summit and be a part of the change.

About Wallet Max:
Wallet Max is a global platform dedicated to supporting women-led sustainable startups. The annual summit connects these businesses with impact investors to drive positive change. Learn more at https://www.getwalletmax.com/.

About Bhuva Shakti:
Bhuva Shakti is the Chief Sustainable Innovation Officer at Wallet Max, a global platform empowering women and driving venture capital for high-growth sustainable startups. A Columbia MBA and former Wall Street executive, she has led digital transformations and managed financial portfolios for major investment banks. Her leadership during the economic crisis and pandemic was crucial in regulatory compliance and mergers for top global banks.

Amore Philip (PR Contact)
Apples & Oranges Public Relations
Emerald Summit 2024: Igniting the Future of Climate Innovation and Impact Investing

