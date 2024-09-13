DDOT Showcases New Adams Morgan Streateries Ahead of PARK(ing) Day

Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced PARK(ing) Day 2024 will be held on Friday, September 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The popular event temporarily converts on-street parking spaces into pop-up parks allowing people to visualize and explore alternative uses for curb space. Since 2013, the success of this event has led to the creation of more permanent public space activation programs, such as DDOT’s Parklet Program and Streatery Program.

In tandem with PARK(ing) Day, DDOT is installing new streatery structures in Adams Morgan on 18th Street NW between Columbia Road and Kalorama Road, in partnership with the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District (AMPBID) and 33 small businesses. This pilot involves demolishing the existing temporary streateries and installing new structures that are more accessible, safer, and attractive, as well as making adjustments to the street curb to increase access for passenger and commercial loading. The structures are compliant with the future streateries guidelines and will demonstrate how streateries can look once the program is finalized.

“Streateries have become an essential part of the vibrant landscape of our city, offering spaces where people can connect and businesses can thrive,” said DDOT Acting Director Sharon Kershbaum. “We are excited to use Adams Morgan as a demonstration project to showcase our new streatery standards, which improve aesthetics, safety, and accessibility. These updated guidelines reflect our commitment to creating public spaces that are welcoming and safe. We look forward to rolling out these new standards across the District later this year, ensuring all neighborhoods benefit from these improvements.”

“We are very appreciative of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s support to make Adams Morgan’s streateries look their best and function in the safest, most accessible, and friendliest way. Thanks for choosing our neighborhood to showcase the new streatery guidelines,” said Kristen Barden, Executive Director of the Adams Morgan Partnership BID. “We look forward to having lots more people enjoy world class, diverse dining al fresco in Adams Morgan.”

To develop these changes to public space, DDOT and the AMPBID coordinated with all property owners and businesses adjacent to the project site through a series of in-person and virtual meetings and outreach efforts. Businesses are responsible for dismantling their streateries, while DDOT will install the new structures provided by Vestre, a modular outdoor furniture company. The new streateries will be installed September 16-27 and available for use thereafter by the participating businesses. Additional planters with greenery will also be added throughout the pilot zone to enhance beautification efforts. A ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the final design is scheduled for early October.

More traditional PARK(ing) Day installations are planned throughout the District in Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, and 8. Participating groups include District Government agencies, Main Street organizations, and local businesses. The full list of locations is included in the table below and can be found on DDOT’s website: publicspace-activation.ddot.dc.gov/pages/parking-day.

Address Ward Applicant 1785 Columbia Road NW 1 DDOT - TSA 2366 6th Street NW 1 DDOT- Transit Delivery Division 1455 K Street NW 2 goDCgo 4300 Jenifer Street NW 3 Friendship Heights Alliance 7150 12th Street NW 4 DDOT - TDD 3719 Georgia Avenue NW 4 Public Service Commission 713 Kennedy Street NW 4 Uptown Main Street 1442 Pennsylvania Avenue SE 6 Public Defender Service 1100 block of 2nd Street SE 8 Kimley-Horn

To learn more about DDOT’s Streatery Program, please visit publicspace-activation.ddot.dc.gov/pages/streateries.