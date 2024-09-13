LemVega Capital, the Leading Investment Management Firm, on Track to Become a Global Financial Powerhouse

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LemVega Capital, led by visionary CEO Caroline Farah Lembck, is redefining the financial landscape with its innovative approach and strategic vision for global expansion. As the youngest female CEO of a rapidly growing financial institution, Lembck is demonstrating that bold leadership, backed by transparency and ethical values, is key to building a world-class financial firm. Under her guidance, LemVega Capital has rapidly become the leading investment and fund management company in Puerto Rico and is now poised to expand into a global financial institution.

Carving Out a Competitive Edge: A Vision for Growth and Impact

Over the past three years, Caroline Lembck has transformed LemVega Capital into a financial powerhouse, establishing a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace. For the first two years, she focused on building a solid foundation, evolving LemVega into a comprehensive financial institution. This year, she began marketing its partnership model and offerings to potential partners, setting the stage for rapid growth and expansion.

“In the past year, we’ve entered a hypergrowth mode that some might consider aggressive, but it’s all aligned with our mission,” says Lembck. “What many don’t know is that this blueprint, this strategy, was crafted over a decade ago. Even at 15-years-old, I knew I wanted to be my own boss, to lead a large operation. My story might sound improbable, especially as a young minority woman in the USA, but that never deterred me.”

Laying the Foundation for Global Expansion

LemVega Capital’s growth is strategically anchored in Puerto Rico, leveraging the island’s favorable tax environment, including a 4% corporate tax rate under Act 60, guaranteed for an initial 15 years with the potential for an extension of up to 15 additional years. This advantage provides long-term stability, allowing the firm to attract substantial capital and international interest from regions like the UK, UAE, and Singapore.

The firm is advancing its global reach with plans to launch an international bank under the International Financial Entity (IFE) license, a U.S. state-level charter that allows operations in over 100 countries. Lembck has submitted 95 exhibits to meet stringent regulatory requirements and has secured over $10 million in committed reserves—far exceeding the minimum requirement—alongside additional commitments totaling $20-30 million and possible gold deposits to ensure compliance with Basel regulations.

Building Credibility Through Strategic Partnerships and Innovation

Under Lembck’s leadership, LemVega Capital has developed a strong network of esteemed advisors, partners, and industry leaders, strengthening its credibility and expanding its global presence. The firm’s partnership model has garnered significant attention for providing comprehensive fund management support—from legal and compliance to marketing and business development—while fostering true partnerships with other institutions, funds, and firms.

Caroline has actively engaged in international roadshows, investor conferences, and meetings in Dubai, Texas, New York City, California, and Puerto Rico, successfully closing over 10 strategic partnerships with other institutions and investment firms. “Growing up in a digital era gives me unique insights into the modern financial landscape,” she says. “We’re not just a traditional firm; we’re a forward-thinking institution built for today’s dynamic market.”

Expanding Assets Under Management and International Reach

LemVega Capital now manages over $140 million in assets, with a diverse portfolio spanning hedge funds, venture capital, private equity, real estate, and clean energy. The firm’s comprehensive infrastructure, which includes in-house legal, compliance, tax, marketing, business development, and capital raising functions, enables it to operate efficiently and effectively. With a strong pipeline of General Partner (GP) and Limited Partner (LP) capital commitments, LemVega Capital is well-positioned for continued growth.

Empowering the Next Generation and Creating Impact

Beyond building a successful financial institution, Lembck is passionate about inspiring others to break through barriers. “I’ve encountered ageism and gender bias, but I’ve used those experiences to fuel my drive,” Lembck explains. “I want to show that Gen-Z leaders have the skills, knowledge, and ambition to make a significant impact.”

LemVega Capital, through the Cabrera-Lembck Family Foundation, actively supports education, social impact, and community development, creating opportunities for others to achieve their dreams. This commitment reflects Lembck’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive and equitable financial ecosystem.

Balancing Professional Success with Personal Freedom

Caroline balances her professional achievements with a lifestyle that reflects her love for both work and leisure. She resides in San Juan-Carolina Area, a serene beachfront location in Puerto Rico, where she enjoys the benefits of the island’s unique tax incentives while steering LemVega Capital toward new heights. She spends about six months a year traveling to key financial centers to network, build partnerships, and secure new capital for continued expansion.

“I set myself up for success during my prime years, from 18 to 25, earning multiple degrees and developing strict routines with unwavering discipline,” says Lembck. “And it paid off—the high income, growing net worth, the freedom to enjoy life’s luxuries, and most importantly, the freedom to lead and build without constraints.”

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Sustainable and Ethical Growth

LemVega Capital has ambitious plans to reach $1 billion in assets under management by 2025, further expanding into new markets like Hong Kong while maintaining a strong focus on innovative sectors such as clean energy and technology. Under Caroline’s leadership, LemVega Capital is building a global financial leader that exemplifies the coexistence of profitability and responsibility.

“We’re just getting started,” says Lembck. “LemVega Capital is not only redefining what a financial institution can be but also who gets to lead it. With the right mindset, values, and strategy, we are building something extraordinary.”

About LemVega Capital

LemVega Capital is a Puerto Rico(USA)-based investment management firm with a global vision. Founded by Caroline Farah Lembck, the firm is committed to becoming the largest and most innovative financial institution in the world through strategic partnerships, ethical leadership, and transparency. With $140 million in assets under management and a rapidly growing portfolio, LemVega Capital is at the forefront of a new era in finance.

For more information, visit www.lemvegacapital.com .

Media Inquiries Email: info@lemvegacapital.com

LemVega Capital: CEO, Founder, Managing Partner- Caroline Farah Lembck

