EnerGeo Alliance Applauds the Recent Introduction of the Comprehensive Offshore Resource Evaluation Act (CORE Act) in the U.S. House of Representatives

EnerGeo Alliance endorses Congressman Wesley Hunt’s CORE Act, a major step in advancing responsible and sustainable energy exploration and production, supporting the nation's energy goals, and removing onerous procedural roadblocks and litigious obstacles that hinder domestic energy security.

Washington D.C., U.S., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerGeo Alliance, the global trade alliance for the energy geoscience industry, applauds the recent introduction of the Comprehensive Offshore Resource Evaluation Act (H.R. 9472 – CORE Act) in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Wesley Hunt.

“We appreciate the leadership of Mr. Hunt on this important matter – comments Dustin Van Liew, EnerGeo’s Vice President of Global Policy & Government Affairs – The CORE Act represents a fundamental step in the direction of streamlining the geological and geophysical surveys permitting activities in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, and thus ensuring the area’s energy development and contribution to the nation’s energy security.”

During his recent testimony on behalf of EnerGeo Alliance before the U.S. House of Representatives, Dustin Van Liew welcomed the discussion draft of the CORE Act bill as it “advances responsible and sustainable energy exploration and production, [...] supports the nation's energy goals [...] and removes onerous procedural roadblocks and litigious obstacles that hinder domestic energy security goals, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Specifically, EnerGeo welcomes the language eliminating the arbitrary five-year limit on ITRs and instead allowing for the targeted amendment of ITRs, as necessary, to update mitigation measures or other findings, based on the best available scientific information. Eliminating the arbitrary five-year limit will also help to decrease opportunities for advocacy groups to challenge ITRs in misguided attempts to prevent U.S. energy development. For the same reasons, EnerGeo supports removing the existing GOM ITR expiration date of April 19, 2026. By prolonging the period of effectiveness, the geoscience and exploration industry can continue to make long-term plans for meaningful geoscience surveys that will inform forward-looking policies and help diversify energy sources.

EnerGeo also welcomes the efforts to streamline the authorization process for geological and geophysical surveys in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf. This involves specifying a clear and reasonable timeframe for issuing permits, removing the need for a letter of authorization, and providing the option to submit a written request to extend permits to 12 months.

“We strongly support the introduced legislation, - concludes Van Liew - which will help to ensure more rigorous and comprehensive assessments of U.S. energy supplies and a more efficient and predictable process for permitting geoscience surveys. The energy geoscience and exploration industry stand ready to partner in the discovery and development of low carbon solutions and of energy dense, low emissions sources of energy to power the world. Streamlining the permitting process along with reducing the ability for outside special interest groups to obstruct energy geoscience exploration is a necessary step to ensure our continued development of energy resources and low-carbon solutions for future generations in the U.S.”

About EnerGeo Alliance

Founded in 1971, EnerGeo Alliance is a global trade alliance for the energy geoscience industry, the intersection where earth science and energy meet. The EnerGeo Alliance and its member companies span more than 50 countries, and together, unify to open the gateway to the safe discovery, development, and delivery of mainstay sources of energy, alternative energy and low-carbon energy solutions that meet our growing world’s needs.

