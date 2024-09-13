Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos Announces 'Reconnect This Fall' Package

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos , a collection of exclusive-use beach houses and villas across North Shore, Long Bay, and Grace Bay, announces its "Reconnect This Fall" package, offering guests the opportunity to extend their summer in a tropical paradise. This package provides savings of up to 20% off on all properties, available for bookings made between September 1st and December 15th, 2024, for stays from October 1st through December 18th, 2024. Blackout dates apply from November 25 to December 1st, 2024, and additional blackout dates may be implemented.As one of the few properties in Turks and Caicos offering kiteboarding experiences, Beach Enclave's Long Bay Beach location is known for its flat, shallow waters and reliable winds, making it an excellent location for kiteboarding enthusiasts of all skill levels. Often mistaken as an intricate sport, kiteboarding is an inclusive sport for anyone to try. Alongside Big Blue Collective, a personal guide is available for inexperienced kiteboarders, offering a beginner-friendly environment, shallow turquoise waters, and a private launching area. The only Beach Enclave location open in October, Long Bay is the ideal destination for travelers looking to give kiteboarding a try.With the highly anticipated November opening of The Reserve at Grace Bay just on the horizon, The Reserve offers guests a chance to experience ultra-luxe privacy in a pristine setting. This addition to the Beach Enclave portfolio features three beachfront villas set on nearly five acres of Grace Bay beach. Designed by the acclaimed Jacobsen Arquitetura, each villa ranges from 9,424 to 10,696 square feet and includes seven bedrooms and multiple bathrooms with an architectural concept design featuring high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, providing stunning views of the beach and surrounding landscape for a gentle immersion with nature.Further, The Reserve emphasizes privacy through a wide range of exclusive-use amenities and activities for active guests. These include a 4,500 square-foot golf-green complex with four tee boxes, a 1,000-foot putting green, two tennis courts with shaded pavilions and ball machines, a paddle court, a pickleball court, and a half basketball court. Guests can also enjoy a beach volleyball court and an outdoor game lounge with bocce ball and cornhole. Each villa is equipped with non-motorized water sports equipment, including kayaks, paddle boards, and snorkeling gear. A state-of-the-art fitness center is open 24/7 for guest use. Further emphasizing the Beach Enclave concept to offer tailored experiences for guests, The Reserve will experience a fully staffed luxury stay, including private chef services for all meals, a personal butler, housekeeping, and a dedicated water sports team.For renderings of The Reserve, please click here About Beach Enclave:Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos, consistently ranked #1 in the Caribbean and named in the top 1% of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor, is committed to curating personalized resort experiences on the renowned island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos. Embracing the unique charm of North Shore's secluded beaches, Long Bay's adventurous water sports hub, and the globally acclaimed splendor of Grace Bay, Beach Enclave offers guests a luxury-driven experience.Beach Enclave’s villas and beach houses, located within private communities, merge seamlessly with the natural beauty, embodying the authentic island ambiance. Delivering customized amenities, such as private airport transfers, exhilarating water sports, and daily complimentary yoga classes, the Beach Enclave team is versatile, exceeding guest expectations by catering to multifaceted needs.At the heart of Beach Enclave is their commitment to sustainability. Each villa reflects balance through comfort, style, and a sustainable, low-density model. As Beach Enclave continues to innovate and expand, they persistently uphold their commitment to exclusivity, authenticity, care, and sustainability.

