Vaun Podlogar Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Influence and Impact”, Co-Authored with Chris Voss

WHITEFISH , MT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce that “Influence and Impact,” co-authored by Vaun Podlogar, alongside Chris Voss and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status just days after its release on August 22, 2024.



“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the book has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.



Vaun Podlogar chapter, titled “Time Travel Could Be Your Biggest Competitive Edge,” stands out as a powerful contribution to the book’s success. Vaun emphasizes the importance of human connection in today’s fast-paced, high-tech world. He shares how being willing to pick up the phone, genuinely listening, and approaching every situation with empathy can open doors to remarkable business opportunities.

About Vaun Podlogar:



Vaun Podlogar's journey in commercial construction began in the early 1990s, where he first became immersed in the complexities of permit acquisition. While working within the permit division of the national general contractor State Construction, Vaun quickly recognized the critical need for a more efficient permitting process. His hands-on experience in navigating bureaucratic challenges laid the foundation for his future endeavors.



In 1994, a pivotal restructuring of State Construction led to the creation of State Permits, Inc., a separate entity focused exclusively on permits. This transition allowed Vaun to revolutionize industry practices by implementing innovative solutions tailored to client needs. His vision and leadership quickly established State Permits as a trusted partner for clients seeking customized permit solutions.



Under Vaun's expert guidance, State Permits, Inc. has grown into a market leader, renowned for its exceptional management of commercial permit processes. The company offers permit consulting and management for a wide array of project types, including, commercial and retail remodels, restaurants, rollouts, multi-site programs, signage due diligence, solar permits, licensing, and more. From its humble beginnings in Wisconsin, State Permits, Inc. now serves clients across North America.



Vaun's dedication to delivering unparalleled service is not just a motto but a core principle of his company's culture. He fosters an environment where client satisfaction is paramount, viewing each interaction as an opportunity to build lasting relationships based on trust and reliability.



With over three decades of experience overseeing over 200,000 projects across thousands municipalities, Vaun has become a sought-after business and life coach, as well as a dynamic speaker for seminars, keynotes, workshops, and other professional engagements. His expertise spans a wide range of topics, including time management, remote work strategies, email efficiency, and optimizing systems and procedures.



Vaun's influence and expertise have significantly impacted hundreds of esteemed national chains, general contractors, architects, sign companies, and other construction professionals. His infectious enthusiasm for life underscores his belief that every moment is an adventure to be embraced.



To learn more about Vaun Podlogar and State Permits, Inc., visit www.vaun.com and www.permit.com.

