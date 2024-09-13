Ron Mark Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Influence and Impact,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Ron Mark

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces that Ron Mark, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a team of global professionals, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with the release of their book, “Influence and Impact.” Released on August 22, 2024.



“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the book has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.



A key contributor to the book's success is Ron Mark’s chapter, “Poker, Probabilities, and Profit From Chinatown to Wallstreet.” Ron’s story of perseverance and strategic thinking has resonated with many. Offering readers invaluable insights into achieving success, whether in financial management, personal growth, or any other endeavor.



About Ron Mark:

Ron Mark has provided expertise in the financial markets for over three decades, specializing in investment strategies, income focused portfolio construction, tax-efficient retirement income planning, and legacy wealth building. His commitment to guiding clients through volatile market conditions has earned him a reputation for offering robust financial solutions, including guaranteed tax-free income streams and life insurance plans, long-term care, and principal protection plans.

Ron is passionate about empowering both men and women to ensure they are adequately prepared for retirement, particularly regarding their assets. His profound knowledge in insurance and business management is instrumental in informing, protecting, and educating his clients, helping them achieve their individual financial and estate goals. Ron holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The University of Illinois.

He is certified with his Series 65 and Series 3 security licenses, along with Life/Health licenses, and is a certified Elite POZ Advisor specializing in creating tax-free income streams. As a financial educator through the National Society of Financial Educators and a member of the Society for Financial Awareness, Ron is dedicated to enhancing the financial literacy of pre-retirees. He conducts courses on university and college campuses across the country, aimed at increasing awareness about financial issues so pre-retirees can make informed choices about their retirement.

Ron has also served as a board member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and CASL, where he administered finance and risk management tasks. Outside of his professional endeavors, Ron enjoys spending time with his family and engaging in hobbies such as martial arts, cooking, traveling, reading books, and golf.



