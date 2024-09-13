Los Angeles Indian Dance Fest 2024 Presented by the Soorya Foundation

Soorya Foundation - Indian Dance Fest Soorya Foundation - 2023 Indian Dance Fest 2024 Indian Dance Festival

Join us as we showcase award-winning dance companies from Los Angeles and India, bringing the beauty and grace of Indian classical dance to life on stage.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Indian Dance Fest 2024 is the most anticipated classical dance event in the city! Whether you are a dedicated dance enthusiast or someone curious about the rich traditions of Indian classical arts, this festival promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. With award-winning dance companies from Los Angeles, Arizona, and India, the event will bring the beauty and grace of Indian classical dance to life on stage. This vibrant celebration of culture and artistry is not to be missed. For more details, visit www.sooryafoundation.org The festival will highlight performances by renowned classical dance companies, featuring local Indian dance schools such as Laya Naadham School of Music in Los Angeles, Kathak Kala Kendra in Chatsworth, Soorya Ensemble in Canoga Park, Nataraja Arts Academy in Simi Valley, SciArtsRUs in Thousand Oaks, and ShivaShakthi Natyalaya in Agoura Hills. Additionally, the festival will host performances by notable artists including Ramya Ranganathan from Arizona, Namita Bodaji from Mumbai, and Hari and Chetana from Bangalore.Special presentations will be made by the offices of several elected officials: U.S. Representative Brad Sherman (CA-30), CA State Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (AD 45), CA State Senator Caroline Menjivar (District 20), and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath (District 3).The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2024, and Sunday, September 15, 2024, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the TAXCO Theatre, located at 7242 Owensmouth Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91303.To find more information or rsvp tickets, please visit the Soorya Foundation of Performing Arts website.Soorya Foundation for Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles and was founded under the esteemed guidance of award-winning BharathaNatyam dancer, choreographer, musician, and Guru Sushma Mohan . The festival is made possible through the support of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture, and the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

