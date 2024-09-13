Renetta Cheston Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Influence and Impact,' Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Renetta Cheston

MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Renetta Cheston, in collaboration with negotiation expert, Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the globe, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the book has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

At the core of Influence and Impact is Renetta Cheston’s chapter, "The Power of Trusting Your Inner Compass." Renetta’s story is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience that comes from trusting your inner guidance, even in the face of immense adversity. Through her journey, she learned that the true power lies in listening to the voice within, which is often the voice of a higher power guiding us to our purpose.

About Renetta Cheston:

Renetta Cheston, author of "In the Garden with the Father: Understanding True Intimacy," is a beacon of resilience and empowerment. A lifetime member of the Worldwide Women’s Association, Renetta’s life story is a testament to the strength of faith, courage, and determination. As a mother, grandmother, and a versatile professional, she has recently faced life-altering events that inspired her to embrace a fresh start with renewed fervor.

Previously a thriving licensed massage therapist and holistic practitioner in Atlanta, Georgia, Renetta’s journey took an unexpected turn, compelling her to pivot and begin anew. Despite the daunting challenges, she has navigated this path with resilience and an unwavering belief in God. Renetta's advocacy for personal empowerment is evident through her blogs, where she encourages others to take control of their lives, one mindset at a time.

Renetta is a serial entrepreneur dedicated to living life on her own terms. Her journey of self-discovery has led her to uncover her true, authentic self, and she passionately encourages others to do the same. She dreams of making a global impact by organizing nonprofits in various locations, supporting women who have lost their way, and inspiring people to live authentically, free from societal constraints.

For more information, visit Life Success Results and follow Renetta on social media for updates on her latest projects and initiatives.

Connect with Renetta:

Website: https://life-success-results.com/ and https://www.therwtc.org/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renetta-cheston-bs-hcam-ms-hcam-aadp-member-30906017/

IG: @renetta_cheston

To order your copy of Influence and Impact please visit HERE.

