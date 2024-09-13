Nighttime closures continue on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for water line work

Main, News Posted on Sep 13, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project on Thursday, Sept. 19.

All westbound lanes, along with the eastbound left-turn pocket and inside through lane on Kaʻahumanu Avenue, in the vicinity of the intersection with School Street will be closed. Work hours are from 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19 to 5:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20. School Street is located in between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue.

Motorists heading westbound on Kaʻahumanu Avenue may use Lono Avenue to connect to West Kamehameha Avenue. From there they can connect with Kāne Street, which links to Kahului Beach Road and Kaʻahumanu Avenue.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

More night closures are anticipated this month. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife has been notified of the nighttime work, which is occurring during seabird fallout season Sept. 15 – Dec. 15, when young seabirds leave their nest for the first time and may become disoriented by artificial lighting.

The contractor is working with DLNR, which has made recommendations for best management practices so nighttime work may continue during the fallout season.

