Free Legal Help Available for Floridians After Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Disaster Legal Services (DLS) is offering free legal assistance to Florida residents affected by Hurricane Debby who are not able to afford an attorney for their disaster-related needs.

Toll-free legal services hotline: 833-514-2940 between 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday (or leave a message after hours)

Callers may get help with legal issues such as:

  • Securing FEMA and other government benefits available to disaster survivors. 
  • Home repair contracts and property insurance claims.
  • Replacement of wills and other important legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster.
  • Consumer protection issues, such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams, in the rebuilding process.
  • Counseling on landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure.
  • Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs.

The Disaster Legal Services (DLS) program works with state and local partners to provide free legal help for low-income disaster survivors. The service is a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, FEMA, The Florida Bar, Bay Area Legal Services and Three Rivers Legal Services Inc. DLS attorneys are not FEMA employees.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

