Rent Support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence in Prince Edward Island

CANADA, September 13 - The federal and provincial governments announced an enhancement to the Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) that will provide financial support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence. The two governments are investing nearly $6 million each to help survivors cover housing expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, and property taxes.

This was announced today by Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, the Honourable Rob Lantz, provincial Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, and the Honourable Natalie Jameson, provincial Minister responsible for the Status of Women.

Prince Edward Island is the fourth province in Canada to partner with the federal government through the CHB for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence program. This benefit is expected to support approximately 195 people in need. They will be able to receive up to $7,200 annually ($600 per month), and a one-time non-repayable damage deposit of up to $2,000.

The CHB for survivors of gender-based violence is an enhancement to the existing CHB that provides support to women, children and 2SLGBTQI+ people find a safe and affordable place to call home. While this CHB funding is specifically for survivors of gender-based violence, provinces and territories will have the flexibility to use their share of funding to support survivors of gender-based violence or other priority vulnerable populations with direct- assistance.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves safe and accessible housing. With this agreement, our government is making an estimated 195 households more affordable. This new funding will support families and individuals that have experienced gender-based violence by providing housing that is safe and secure. We must uplift and support those most vulnerable throughout our communities." – Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This direct portable shelter subsidy for households will help reduce financial barriers to individuals and help them leave an unsafe situation that has exposed them to abuse. This partnership is about much more than supporting bricks and mortar, it is about offering hope, safety and a path forward for survivors of gender-based violence." – Honourable Rob Lantz, provincial Minister of Housing, Land and Communities

"This benefit will help reduce critical barriers for individuals who are making the courageous decision to leave a situation that has exposed them to violence and provide financial stability in a time of trauma and upheaval. We all need to work together to address and eliminate gender-based violence." – Honourable Natalie Jameson, provincial Minster responsible for the Status of Women

Quick facts:

The federal government announced in November 2017 that it would invest $2 billion in a new Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) as part of the National Housing Strategy (NHS). Provinces and territories are cost-matching this funding for a total $4 billion investment over eight years, starting in 2020-21.

The CHB provides funding directly to households in need to help them afford their housing costs.

The federal government worked with provinces and territories to create 13 CHB initiatives, one for each jurisdiction. These initiatives were co-developed to prioritize vulnerable groups in each jurisdiction. The provinces and territories are responsible for delivering the CHB in their jurisdictions.

The CHB for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) is an enhancement to the already existing CHB.

Budget 2021 included an additional $315.4 million over seven years for the CHB to provide financial assistance for low-income women and children fleeing violence.

In November 2022, the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence (Action Plan) was introduced. It defines gender-based violence as that which is "based on gender norms and unequal power dynamics, perpetrated against someone based on their gender, gender expression, gender identity, or perceived gender. It may take many forms, including physical, economic, sexual, as well as emotional (psychological) abuse." This may include intimate partner violence and human trafficking.

Prince Edward Island survivors of gender-based violence can access the program by self-referring to the PEI Housing Corporation or by referral through participating community partners.

For more information on how to apply and eligibility requirements, visit Housing Benefit for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence or contact the PEI Housing Corporation toll-free at 1-877-368-5770 or by email at housing@gov.pe.ca

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, visit www.placetocallhome.ca

Visit National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence to learn more about the plan.



Media Contacts:

April Gallant

Senior Communications Officer

Departments Housing, Land & Communities

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

Micaal Ahmed

Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

micaal.ahmed@infc.gc.ca

Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, media@cmhc-schl.gc.ca