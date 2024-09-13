Write to:
Food and Drug Administration
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002
Email:
Consumers:
ocod@fda.hhs.gov
Manufacturers Assistance:
Industry.Biologics@fda.hhs.gov
Manufacturers include blood, plasma and tissue banks, clinical investigators and other members of regulated industry who are developing pharmaceuticals derived from blood and blood components, vaccines, or cellular and gene therapies.
Report an emergency
Emergency IND requests
INDs are unapproved products that need to be requested by a physician or health care provider.
Report a problem with FDA-regulated products
Stay informed
Press Inquiries
Freedom of Information Act requests
Find a FDA staff member
Comment on proposed regulations
Resolve a dispute or Request Product Jurisdiction
Report a problem with this website
Send email to cberwebmaster@fda.hhs.gov. Indicate the web address (URL) where you encountered the problem and the type of issue (such as a broken link, problem downloading a document, etc.).
Requesting speakers
Please direct all inquiries to cberspeakerliaison@fda.hhs.gov
Follow these procedures to request speakers for your event.
Industry contacts
Visit Industry (Biologics) for more information.