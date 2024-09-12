120th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, September 12 - The Government took note of the Autumn Forecast of Economic Trends 2024 prepared by the Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development (UMAR). Economic growth is set to be moderate this year (1.5%) amid stagnating investment and a weak recovery in foreign demand, below UMAR's spring expectations (2.4%). GDP growth is expected to pick up again over the next two years (2.4% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026). Inflation is expected to remain low until November, before increasing again towards the end of the year and possibly early next year, due to the effect of the low base effect and the expiry of past measures to stem high energy prices.

The Strategy for the Development of Health Services in Primary Healthcare to 2031 sets out the strategic guidelines for the development of primary healthcare service and defines a vision of the irreplaceable role of primary healthcare. The strategy aims to implement adjustments and changes in the provision of primary healthcare services to enable integrated (comprehensive, coordinated and continuous) and high-quality care, better align with the healthcare needs of the population at all stages of life and provide a supportive working environment for health professionals. It takes into account professional, human, financial and infrastructural constraints, advances in science and the development of good practices in all areas of primary healthcare.

The strategy identifies ten strategic objectives:

Equitable access to healthcare as close as possible to people's homes,

A focus on preventive healthcare and a lifelong approach,

Inclusion and empowerment of the individual and society,

Integrated patient care,

High-quality and safe patient care,

Effective governance and management,

Financial incentives and investment in infrastructure,

Investment in human resources and suitable working conditions,

Development of research activity,

Digital transformation to support healthcare processes.

To implement the strategy, short-term action plans with concrete measures will be prepared for the periods 2025–2026, 2027–2029 and 2030–2031, to be adopted by the Slovenian Government. Consistent monitoring of the strategy's implementation and coordination among stakeholders will ensure that the objectives are met by 2031. The strategy sets out a clear vision of the irreplaceable role of primary healthcare. Primary healthcare is the backbone of healthcare. Healthcare systems based on strong primary healthcare are proven to be more efficient, provide more equitable healthcare, enhance long-term population health, increase patient satisfaction and ensure better preparedness and resilience in emergencies. Effective primary level care is essential for accessible healthcare, as it focuses on the broader determinants of health. It improves health outcomes at a lower cost than secondary and tertiary care, while also building trust in the entire healthcare system and public healthcare facilities.

The implementation of the EU General Product Safety Regulation adopted last year requires the adoption of a new Act Implementing the General Product Safety Regulation (EU). It outlines the obligations of economic operators and online marketplace providers to ensure the general safety of products, specifies the competent authorities responsible for monitoring compliance and defines their powers. Additionally, it establishes the measures and violations related to the implementation of said EU regulation. The act proposal stipulates that consumers must receive instructions and information in Slovenian. It designates the Market Inspectorate of the Republic of Slovenia as the single contact point for the rapid alert system for dangerous products. The act provides the legal foundation for regulations on how competent authorities and single contact points operate and cooperate in international information exchange procedures regarding restrictive measures by market surveillance authorities and voluntary actions by economic operators that affect product trade. Additionally, the act will facilitate the implementation of European Commission's implementing acts concerning products that pose a serious risk to consumer health and safety.

Today, the Government took note of the Information on the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) and will forward it to the National Assembly. On 28 June 2024, the Office of the Republic of Slovenia for Recovery and Resilience (URSOO) submitted a third request for payment to the European Commission for the fourth grant instalment and the second loan instalment. The Government expects to receive the EUR 257.6 million from this request by the end of the year. This amount includes EUR 141.5 million in grants and EUR 116.1 million in loans. From the start of the RRP implementation in 2021 to end of August 2024, the State has disbursed EUR 530 million to final beneficiaries for project activities already implemented, including EUR 157 million this year. The majority of this year's disbursements were allocated to projects in the economic, tourism and sports sectors, as well as to railway infrastructure.