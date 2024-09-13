B.C. appoints two new judges to Provincial Court

CANADA, September 13 - The Government of British Columbia has appointed two new judges to the Provincial Court to support consistent and timely access to justice.

The new judges appointed to the Provincial Court are:

Michael Fortino (effective Sept. 27, 2024); and

Michael Libby (effective Sept. 27, 2024).

Michael Fortino started his career as a criminal defence lawyer and went on to become Crown counsel and then administrative Crown counsel specializing in major crimes. In 2022, he was appointed deputy regional Crown counsel in the Fraser region. Fortino was a Canadian Armed Forces reservist from 2001 until2023, where he actively coached and mentored staff involved in the administration of the cadet program. He is also one of the developers and administrators of the Surrey Inns of Court program, which helps advance advocacy and practice skills in young lawyers. In 2022, he received a BC Prosecution Service award recognizing his “commitment to training and mentorship of young lawyers” and was a finalist for a Premier’s Excellence Award as an emerging leader in the BC Public Service.

Michael Libby has practised criminal law with many years experience as ad hoc Crown counsel and defence counsel, as well as corporate and commercial litigation, tort and insurance defence litigation and mediation. He became a partner at his firm in 2010 and served as the firm’s national managing partner from 2018 until 2022. Libby has also co-authored several law textbooks that cover topics such as the Motor Vehicle Act, sports and recreation liability law and liquor and cannabis liability law. He has volunteered as the program co-ordinator and faculty member for the British Columbia Inns of Court program for more than 20 years, educating and mentoring 50 junior barristers each year. He was appointed King’s Counsel in 2023.

These judicial appointments are made by considering various factors, such as the court's requirements, the diversity of the judiciary and the candidates’ areas of expertise. These two appointments show the Province’s continued dedication to ensuring fair access to justice for everyone in British Columbia.

Quick Facts:

The process to appoint judges involves the following steps: Interested lawyers apply and the Judicial Council of B.C. reviews the candidates. The council is a statutory body made up of the chief judge, an associate chief judge, other judges, lawyers and members from outside the legal profession. The council recommends potential judges to the attorney general, with the final appointment made through a cabinet order-in-council.

Although judges and judicial justices are located in a judicial region, many leverage technology such as video-conferencing for court proceedings, and travel regularly throughout the province to meet changing demands.

Learn More:

For information about the judicial appointment process, visit: https://www.provincialcourt.bc.ca