Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
MARYLAND, September 13 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 13, 2024
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 13, 2024—On Monday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.
Council President Friedson will discuss the Attainable Housing Strategies Listening Sessions that he hosted with Montgomery Planning and councilmembers in Silver Spring and Wheaton. These community listening sessions will continue until Oct. 2. He will also highlight the public hearing for Bill 14-24, which would create a pilot program requiring the Montgomery County Police Department to implement noise camera devices to help enforce existing state exhaust noise laws. This legislation was introduced by Vice President Kate Stewart and Councilmember Natali Fani-González.
Friedson will also preview scheduled interviews for County Executive Marc Elrich’s nominees for Assistant Chief of Police in the Field Services Bureau David McBain and Director of Montgomery County Public Libraries Darcell Graham. Additionally, he will highlight the Council’s upcoming African Heritage Month commemoration.
The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).
Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on September 16 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.
