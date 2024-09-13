The Masters Athletics Movement is Real and Growing: Highlights, WMA Championships in Gothenburg Sweden, August 2024

Sue McDonald (USA) and Paul Forbes (GRB) -- 2023 WMA Best Female and Male Athletes; Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lutwin Jungmann WMA Gallery of Champions Induction--Inducted Champions, WMA Council and other Representatives; Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lutwin Jungmann Ingmar Stenmark, Pole Vault M65, August 19, 2024 WMAC Gothenburg Margit Jungmann, WMA President, Hands the WMA Flag to Ki-Hoon Chin, Secretary General, Daegu Local Organizing Committee

MONACO, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athletic Passion fueled the 8000 + Masters Athletes who competed in the World Masters Athletics (WMA) Championships held in Gothenburg August 12-25. They travelled with family and friends to what they consider the premier masters athletics competition in the world, and a celebration on a platform that allows them to realize dreams and a chance to breaking national and even world records.Margit Jungmann says with conviction—“These are the biggest masters athletics championships for athletes 35+. Competing at WMAC is for many the pinnacle of their athletic career. While they prepare themselves mentally and physically, for the championships, they don‘t have to qualify and that is a big reason for the escalating participation numbers.”The City of Gothenburg, the Local Organizing Committee and WMA, with the help of an estimated 50,000 volunteer hrs, have collaborated to deliver, what many have confirmed to have been a championship like no other in WMA’s history. It is estimated that a combined 18,000+ people visited the city between August 10 and 27, 2024. The city of Gothenburg rolled out the red carpet in their hosting of these, the 25th World Masters Athletics Championships!Highlights from the WMA 2024 Championships in Gothenburg:During 11 days of competition, an estimated 8000 masters athletes registered to take part in several of the 800 events held, there were 24 world records set, together with championship and National records and countless PB’s for many participants.The WMA General Assembly, held during the championships, saw Margit Jungmann re-elected as WMA President for a second four-year term of office, and Colleen Barney elected as WMA Treasurer. To guide the organisation forward, a new Constitution was adopted, together with minor changes to WMA competition rules.The World Masters Athletics (WMA) presented Best Female and Best Male WMA Athlete of the Year 2023 to Sue Mc Donald (USA) and Paul Forbes (GBR), respectively https://world-masters-athletics.org/honour/2023-wma-best-athletes-presentation/ ; WMA also unveiled its Gallery of Champions inducting 11 athletes who are Champions in their sport, and in their communities. The inductees were named WMA Ambassadors https://world-masters-athletics.org/gallery-of-champions/ Two Swedish masters athletes who are former Olympians attracted much attention with their participation: the long jumper, Mattias Sunneborn, who was inducted into WMA Gallery of Champions and was also the Ambassador for the Championships in Gothenburg, along with Alpine Skier, Ingemar Stenmark, whose participation in the Pole Vault attracted large audiences to Slottsskogsvallen but also brought in major Swedish media outlets, greatly increasing the event's visibility.American Photographer, Alex Rotas, who was recognized during the WMA General Assembly, for her stellar work photographing masters athletes, had a film screening of “Younger” at the Gothenburg City Library on August 20. Her Facebook postings under Alex Rotas Photography, on masters in their 70’s who competed in Gothenburg, are highly captivating and a must read.What started with a glorious parade of 8000+ masters athletes amidst flags from 110 countries, ended on a high note with Margit Jungmann, President of WMA, handing the WMA flag to Ki-Hoon Chin, Secretary General of the Daegu LOC, Korea, where the next outdoor Stadia Championships will be held 22 August – 3 September 2026.WMA and the Local Organizing Committee in Gothenburg, wish to recognize our partners: Göteborg & Co., the City of Gothenburg and the Swedish Athletics Association, for their involvement in bringing to reality the Gothenburg Championships. The GAA gratefully acknowledges support from Göteborg & Co, Got Event, and the City of Gothenburg.-ends-About us:The World Masters Athletics organizes, regulates, administers and promotes premier athletic events for athletes thirty-five and over, of all abilities. It also encourages their passion for active healthy competition, global camaraderie, and celebratory spirit. https://www.world-masters-athletics.org Representing the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), the Gothenburg Athletics Association (GAA) is a key member and the national governing body for track and field in Sweden. GAA is committed to the development and advancement of its 52 affiliated associations, including cultivating a strong community foundation. The GAA’s vision is to promote athletics, as an inclusive and lifelong sport, and create a supportive environment for elite athletes. https://www.2024wmac.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.