Middle Tennessee Driver Services locations closing for One-Day Equipment Upgrade the Third Week of September

Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services locations in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Gallatin and Springfield will close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.

Middle Tennessee Driver Services Location Closures

Nashville/Hickory Hollow Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 5216 Hickory Hollow Pkwy. - will close on Monday, Sept. 16, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Murfreesboro Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 1035 Samsonite Blvd. - will close on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Murfreesboro Express Service Center - 3906 Blaze Drive - will close on Thursday, Sept. 19, and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 20.

Gallatin Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 855 North Bluejay Way - will close on Thursday, Sept. 19, and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 20.

Springfield Driver Services Center - 4676 Highway 41 North, Suite C - will close on Friday, Sept. 20, and will reopen on Monday, Sept. 23.

The Jasper Driver Services Center in Marion County will also close for an equipment upgrade on Friday, Sept. 20, and will reopen on Monday, Sept. 23.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.