Middle Tennessee Driver Services locations closing for One-Day Equipment Upgrade the Third Week of September

Friday, September 13, 2024 | 11:42am
Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services locations in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Gallatin and Springfield will close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.
Middle Tennessee Driver Services Location Closures
- Nashville/Hickory Hollow Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 5216 Hickory Hollow Pkwy. - will close on Monday, Sept. 16, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
- Murfreesboro Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 1035 Samsonite Blvd. - will close on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
- Murfreesboro Express Service Center - 3906 Blaze Drive - will close on Thursday, Sept. 19, and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 20.
- Gallatin Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 855 North Bluejay Way - will close on Thursday, Sept. 19, and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 20.
- Springfield Driver Services Center - 4676 Highway 41 North, Suite C - will close on Friday, Sept. 20, and will reopen on Monday, Sept. 23.
- The Jasper Driver Services Center in Marion County will also close for an equipment upgrade on Friday, Sept. 20, and will reopen on Monday, Sept. 23.
The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.
For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.