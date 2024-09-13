Historic Plano Estate Up For Auction This Month

The Harrington House estate has been in its Plano location since the home was built in 1918. Meanwhile, the city grew up all around it. Retail and office surround the Harrington Estate. The nearby Collin Creek Mall is undergoing a $1 billion redevelopment to add residential and office space in the area

Harrington House Inspection Is 1-4pm Sunday Sept. 15

This is one of those rare times where an iconic piece of real estate still stands, preserved as it was in the early 1900s, while a city grows up all around it” — Fontana Fitzwilson

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The final piece of what was once a 200-acre farm in Plano , TX is scheduled to be sold at auction in September. This Sunday, Sept 15 from 1-4pm is a chance to look at the historic home built in 1918 by “Bid Dad” Fred Harrington.“This is one of those rare times where an iconic piece of real estate still stands, preserved as it was in the early 1900s, while a city grows up all around it,” said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctioneers, who is performing the online auction of the estate. “There is a chain drug store, a midrise office building and high school adjacent to the Harrington property – I think we’re going to see a mix of buyers who either want to maintain this estate and use it for events or even a corporate headquarters, or buyers who may redevelop the site.” Fitzwilson noted that the site is one mile from Hwy 75 and very close to the $1 billion redevelopment of the Collin Creek Mall to build apartments, hotels and offices.The Harrington Estate contains two notable homes. The first is the original 4-bedroom 2.5-bath homestead that was meticulously designed and built with fine finishes and architectural features, both inside and outside. The home was beautifully restored in recent years and presents as it did more than a hundred years ago.The second home is a smaller 2-bedroom 1-bath farmhouse that was built by a Harrington family member and in recent years relocated to the estate. It was built in 1928 and has also been lovingly restored. Many of the furnishing in both properties will also convey, and the auction is for ownership of both of the homes and land.The inspection dates are Sundays 1-4pm September 15th and 22nd. The inspections are open to prospective buyers who can do self-guided tours. An auction representative will be on hand to answer questions about the auction process at the September 15th event.The online auction opens at 9am CT Monday Sept. 23 and closes at 11:10am CT Wed. Sept 25. Bidders must create a free account at https://www.auctionnetwork.com in order to register to bid. For assistance or question please contact 800.801.8003.

