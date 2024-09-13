Falling is not a normal part of aging

For Immediate Release

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among seniors aged 65 and older in Missouri, leading to an annual average of 13,447 hospitalizations and 39,895 emergency department visits each year among this population. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is partnering with the National Council on Aging to raise awareness and provide education through a series of events to help older adults stay independent and free of falls.

“By creating awareness about fall risks and providing education around fall prevention, we can take proactive steps to protect the health, safety and independence of our older adults,” said Kelsey Weitzel, Show Me Falls Free Missouri Coordinator.

DHSS encourages older adults to focus on these tips to reduce falls:

Check your home for fall risks: Use this falls prevention checklist to find ways to make your home safer as you age.

Use this falls prevention checklist to find ways to make your home safer as you age. Stay physically active and focus on overall wellness: Do these simple falls prevention exercises at home or find a fitness class at your local area agency on aging. Staying hydrated, eating a healthy diet and getting quality sleep can all improve your overall wellness and decrease your risk of falling.

Do these simple falls prevention exercises at home or find a fitness class at your local area agency on aging. Staying hydrated, eating a healthy diet and getting quality sleep can all improve your overall wellness and decrease your risk of falling. Get an annual fall screening: It is recommended that all adults over the age of 65 get an annual fall screening. If you have additional symptoms, such as dizziness or light-headedness, you may need a screening earlier.

It is recommended that all adults over the age of 65 get an annual fall screening. If you have additional symptoms, such as dizziness or light-headedness, you may need a screening earlier. Get regular medical checks: Changes in vision, hearing and foot stability may cause you to fall. Ask your medical provider how often you should have your vision and hearing checked. If you receive new eyewear or hearing aids, take time to get used to them. If you are noticing changes in your foot strength or the way you walk, talk to your medical provider about these changes.

Changes in vision, hearing and foot stability may cause you to fall. Ask your medical provider how often you should have your vision and hearing checked. If you receive new eyewear or hearing aids, take time to get used to them. If you are noticing changes in your foot strength or the way you walk, talk to your medical provider about these changes. Tell your medical provider if you have fallen: A fall can alert your medical provider to a possible problem and help them provide you with ways to prevent future accidents. These steps may include things like changing medication or seeing a physical or occupational therapist.

“Many adults carry fear due to the risk of falling which can have a huge impact on their physical, social and mental health,” said Mindy Ulstad, Chief of DHSS’ Bureau of Senior Programs. “Taking small steps to stay falls and injury free can have a huge impact on their quality of life.”

More information can be found on the DHSS and NCOA websites.

