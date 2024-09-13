Hands on Healing

Supporting Veterans Recovery

Allen, Texas, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water (HOW) is proud to collaborate with the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka, Kansas, to support veterans on their mental health recovery journeys. Through the healing power of outdoor recreation and skill-based therapy, HOW offers veterans’ innovative ways to manage mental health challenges, build confidence, and reintegrate into their communities.

The LEC is a Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC) providing intensive outpatient care for veterans. By partnering with HOW’s Topeka VA Therapeutic Program, the LEC integrates traditional behavioral health care with recreational therapy, offering veterans diverse pathways to recovery.

Recreation therapy programs like kayak fishing and skill-based workshops help veterans focus on mindfulness, build social connections, and experience personal achievement. HOW programs are intentionally designed to adapt to individuals of all skill levels and abilities - the goal is to give veterans an avenue to manage stress and support their reintegration into the community.

Last winter, HOW introduced a rod-building workshop at the LEC in Topeka, providing veterans an opportunity to learn a new skill while staying engaged during the fishing off-season. This hands-on activity offers more than just a finished product—it builds confidence and reinforces coping skills learned in therapy.

“We had veterans who didn’t think they could build a fishing rod, but they did,” said Katie Elkins, LMSW. “The pride they felt was incredible. It’s not just about building a rod—it’s about building confidence.”

For many veterans, the rod-building program became a way to reconnect. “Veterans are learning new skills and practicing them outside the program. They’re expanding their comfort zones and immersing themselves in the community instead of isolating and suffering in silence,” said Katie.

“This skill-based approach differs from traditional therapies in that it allows veterans to socialize with others, meet new friends, and increase self-esteem,” said Mario R. Lopez, LSCSW, LEC Program Manager.

“For some veterans, this hands-on work is more powerful than traditional psychotherapy,” said Mario. “For those with deep depression or post-traumatic stress, this is the ticket to get outside of that. It keeps your mind busy and focused on one thing.”

Veterans who participated in the winter rod-building workshop are now putting their custom-built rods to use on the water, continuing their journey of healing and growth with the HOW Topeka VA Therapeutic Program.

Heroes on the Water remains committed to empowering veterans through recreational therapy, helping them achieve mental health recovery and community reintegration. For more information, visit heroesonthewater.org.

###

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

HeroesontheWater.org | Videos | Success Stories

Attachments

Faeda Elliott Heroes On The Water 951-642-8091 faeda.elliott@heroesonthewater.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.