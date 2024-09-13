Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) To Convert to Transparent ETF Structure

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX: GAMI) announced that effective September 13, 2024, its actively managed Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: GABF) will convert from a “semi-transparent” ETF to a “transparent” ETF and will disclose its portfolio holdings daily. This is subject to the registration statement being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. From inception through September 10, 2024, GABF generated a total return of 71.9% and an annualized return of 26.0%.

Under normal market conditions the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets in the securities of companies principally engaged in the financial services sector. GABF was launched in May 2022 based on a belief that over the long term, markets benefit from what Warren Buffett coined the “American Tailwind.” This growth enabled the U.S. to lead modern global economies. Financial services institutions remain a key element in facilitating this prosperity and benefiting from this growth.

The Fund offers a loyalty program under which the first $25 million invested in GABF will incur no fees or expenses until at least September 13, 2025.

GABF is managed by Macrae Sykes, who was ranked #1 investment services analyst by the Wall Street Journal in 2010, was a runner-up in the annual StarMine analyst awards for stock picking in 2014 and 2018, and received several honorable mentions for coverage of brokers and asset managers from Institutional Investor. In 2018, Mr. Sykes was a contributor to “The Warren Buffett Shareholder: Stories from inside the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting” edited by Lawrence Cunningham and Stephanie Cuba. Mr. Sykes holds a B.A.in economics from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

About Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF is a non-diversified, open-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to provide capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets in the securities of companies principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector.

Financial services companies operate in heavily regulated industries, which are subject to change. The underlying securities are subject to credit and interest rate sensitivity risk, which could impact earnings. Additionally, since financial services firms are correlated to GDP, a decline in the economic environment could impact profitability.

Returns represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so, upon redemption, shares may be worth more or less than their original cost. To obtain the most recent month end performance information and a prospectus, please call 800-GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com.

You should consider the ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The ETF’s Prospectus is available from G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm, and contains this and other information about the ETF, and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a Prospectus, please visit https://www.gabelli.com/funds/etfs or call:

John Ball

914-921-7728

For Business Inquiries contact For Media Inquiries contact John Ball Macrae Sykes jball@gabelli.com msykes@gabelli.com 914-921-7728 914-921-5398

