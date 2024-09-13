Biscuit Market is projected to experience significant growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.1% by the year 2032, reaching a valuation of USD 158.5 billion | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Innovations in biscuit products and packaging techniques will drive biscuit sales in coming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global biscuit industry (비스킷 산업) revenues reached US$ 101.3 billion by 2023. A CAGR of 5.1% is estimated from 2024 to 2032 for the industry to reach US$ 158.5 billion . The industry is expected to grow as convenience food consumption increases, including biscuit consumption. Lifestyles that are busy and the need to maintain a healthy diet on the go have contributed to this trend.

With the growing popularity of premium biscuits, the market is anticipated to grow exponentially, driven by the emergence of new growth opportunities. Biscuit options with innovative, indulgent, and high-quality ingredients are more likely to be purchased by consumers.

Health and wellness are also expected to have an impact on the future of the biscuit market. In addition to highlighting nutritional qualities, brands are expected to market biscuits made with healthy ingredients.

Younger generations have a crucial role in maintaining the biscuit-baking tradition for the industry's future. A biscuit-baking legacy becomes increasingly important as the elderly population ages.

In addition to continual product innovation, the future of the biscuits market will also be shaped by continuing product innovation. Among other things, manufacturers will likely introduce different types of flavors, packaging formats, and packaging variants to cater to the changing preferences of consumers.

For More Details, Request for a Sample of this Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biscuits-market.html





Key Findings of the Market Report

A growing health consciousness among consumers is likely to drive biscuit demand.

In 2024, Asia Pacific will capture the largest global market share.

Oats' popularity and health benefits are expected to increase biscuit sales.

Consumers increasingly choose pouches/packets packaging due to their convenience and portability.

Based on distribution channels, the market for biscuits is likely to be dominated by hypermarkets/supermarkets.

Global Biscuits Market: Growth Drivers

Changes in consumer preferences and lifestyles contribute to the demand for biscuits. On-the-go snacks like biscuits are becoming more popular with consumers. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of health and wellness, which has led to a growing demand for healthier biscuits. As part of the program, there are biscuits with nutrients, low sugar content, and other health benefits for the users.

Biscuit manufacturers are continuously innovating products to drive the market's growth. The food industry continues introducing new flavors, varieties, and packaging formats to attract consumers' attention and meet their evolving needs.

In addition to supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail online stores, and other outlets, biscuits have been widely distributed in various channels, contributing to the growth of the biscuit market. As a result of this extensive distribution network, consumers can access the product easily.

Biscuit sales have been positively affected by the increase in food consumption per capita, particularly in developing countries. Consumption of food products, including biscuits, has increased as disposable incomes increase.

Global Biscuits Market: Regional Landscape

Biscuit consumption is largely centered in Asia Pacific. Several prominent biscuit producers and innovative small-scale bakers have contributed to expanding the biscuit market in the Asia Pacific. New tastes, variations, and packages are born from this competition and result in the release of new products.

Sweet biscuits dominate the market for biscuits in Asia Pacific. In addition to being renowned for their increased sweetness, these biscuits can contain nuts, fruits, or bakery chips. In addition to being a popular breakfast option, they can also be enjoyed at any time.

A growing demand for healthier biscuits in Asia Pacific is despite sweet biscuits dominating the market. Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of nutrition and wellness, making healthy biscuits and low-sugar ones more popular.

Global Biscuits Market (Keksmarkt): Competitive Landscape

Consumer demands are helping leading companies launch new products to boost their product portfolios. Efforts are being made to implement business growth strategies to improve the company's overall performance and increase its global presence. For customers to be attracted to biscuits, manufacturers offer a variety of flavors and invest in attractive packaging.

Key Players

Britannia Industries Limited

Lotus Bakeries NV Company

Mondelez International, Inc.

ITC Limited

Campbell Soup

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Nestle SA

The Kellogg Company

National Biscuit Industries LTD SAOG

Dali Food Group Co, Ltd.

Brutons Biscuit Company

The Hershey Company

United Biscuits Company

Kambly SA

Others

Key Developments

In January 2023 , Lotus Bakeries, a Belgian biscuit maker, acquired Iqbar, an American maker of better-for-you bars. The investment comes as part of an undisclosed Series B funding round.

, Lotus Bakeries, a Belgian biscuit maker, acquired Iqbar, an American maker of better-for-you bars. The investment comes as part of an undisclosed Series B funding round. In March 2024, Britannia Industries Ltd, an Indian biscuit maker, plans to enter high-margin chocolate, fresh dairy, and salty snack categories to bolster its portfolio further. An aggressive go-to-market strategy based on data-driven strategies is being developed by the maker of Marie Gold and Good Day biscuit brands in cooperation with Bain & Co.

For Complete Report Details, Request Sample Copy from Here – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biscuits-market.html

Global Biscuits Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Sweet Biscuits

Savory

Crackers

Filled/Coated

Wafers

Others

Source Type

Wheat

Oats

Millets

Others

Flavor Type

Plain

Chocolate

Sour Cream, Cheese, and Spiced

Fruits and Nuts

Others

Packaging

Pouches/Packets

Jars

Boxes

Peelpaq

Others

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Spring Water Market (Mercado de agua de manantial) - The global spring water market is anticipated to garner a revenue of US$ 497.37 Bn and rise at a CAGR of 8.3% during the estimated period from 2022 to 2032.

Vegan Chocolate Market (سوق الشوكولاتة النباتية) - The global vegan chocolate market was valued at US$ 532.7 Mn in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global vegan chocolate market is expected to reach US$ 1444.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.