AFC Gamma Announces First Post-Spin Dividend for the Third Quarter 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (Nasdaq:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.



The Board of Directors of AFC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on October 15, 2024 to the common stockholders of record on September 30, 2024.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a leading commercial mortgage REIT that provides institutional loans to state law compliant cannabis operators in the U.S. Through the management team’s deep network and significant credit and cannabis expertise, AFC originates, structures and underwrites loans ranging from $10 million to over $100 million, typically secured by quality real estate assets, license value and cash flows. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, operating results and borrower activity. All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in AFC’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Tannenbaum

(561) 510-2293

ir@afcgamma.com

advancedflowercapital.com

Media Contact:

Profile Advisors

Rich Myers and Rachel Goun

(347) 343-2999

afcgamma@profileadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

