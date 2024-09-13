DZS Announces CFO Departure

Misty Kawecki to step down as CFO in September; Brian Chesnut to become interim CFO

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (OTC: DZSI), a developer of Networking and Connectivity solutions enabling broadband everywhere, today announced that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Misty Kawecki will step down at the end of September following the successful completion of the company’s financial restatement.



“The Board of Directors and I appreciate Misty guiding us through the completion of our restatement process,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “With the restatement now behind us, and our regional go-to-market strategy squarely focused on North America, EMEA and ANZ following the divestiture of the Asia business and our acquisition of NetComm, we must turn the page and focus on a new chapter leveraging the industry’s most advanced networking and connectivity solutions.”

In April 2024, DZS appointed Brian Chesnut as Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). Mr. Chesnut joined DZS from Continental Battery, a ~$1 billion market leading battery systems company. He received his Master’s of Accounting from the University of Utah along with dual Bachelor’s degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is licensed in the states of Texas and Utah.

Mr. Chesnut has been named the interim Chief Financial Officer.

“It has been a dynamic market environment over the past several years fueled and impacted by the Covid pandemic,” said Misty Kawecki. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead a committed finance team that persevered through multiple acquisitions, a global ERP implementation and financial restatement. Charlie is a visionary with valuable relationships that span the broadband industry, and I am grateful to have worked alongside such a committed and resilient leader as well as his talented management team.”

Investor Inquiries:

Geoff Burke, SVP Marketing and Investor Relations

Email: IR@dzsi.com

